Business

Bandar Anzali Port: A Beacon of Economic Growth in Iran

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Bandar Anzali Port: A Beacon of Economic Growth in Iran

Iran’s Bandar Anzali port has become a beacon of economic growth, registering a substantial 55 percent increase in exports during the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year. This significant uptick was announced by the Director General of the Ports and Maritime Department General of Gilan province, Hossein Younesi, who attributed this success to the efficient strategies put into action by the current administration.

Infrastructure Development and Sea-Based Economy

Younesi also shared plans for further enhancing the port’s infrastructure. This includes the construction of a new wharf, hotel, restaurant, and associated onshore and offshore structures. These plans are in alignment with the sea-based economic objectives set forth by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The port’s development is not merely confined to boosting exports; imports have seen a similar surge. A growth of 55 percent was reported in the import of goods such as corn, raw edible oil, wood, and ironware compared to the previous year.

Increased Vessel Traffic and Loading Operations

The port’s flourishing activity is not confined to trade alone. Bandar Anzali saw an influx of 542 commercial vessels within the same period, marking a 43 percent increase. Furthermore, loading and unloading operations witnessed a 32 percent growth, handling over 1.478 tons of commodities.

The Role in International North-South Transport Corridor

Younesi highlighted the strategic role of Bandar Anzali in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). He revealed discussions with Russia to address challenges and exploit the port’s full potential in the corridor. Particularly noteworthy is the export of non-oil products, reflecting President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration‘s broader efforts to expand regional trade and economic activity.

Business International Relations Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

