Azerbaijani Delegation Visits Iran: A Step towards Enhanced Science and Education Cooperation

An Azerbaijani delegation visited Iran, led by the deputy rector of the National Defense University on scientific issues. The visit, at the invitation of Major General Dr. Ismail Ahmadi Mugaddemin, head of Iran’s Higher National Defense University, sought to enhance cooperation in the fields of science and education between the two nations. The delegation, which included Major General Arif Hasanov, Rector of the Military Research Institute and a Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, found the visit satisfactory and emphasized the importance of such interactions for the development of mutual cooperation.

Exploring Iran’s Higher National Defense University

The Azerbaijani delegation received a warm welcome from Major General Mugaddemin. He provided a comprehensive tour of the Higher National Defense University, showcasing the university’s scientific and educational facilities and library. Major General Hasanov expressed his gratitude for the invitation and took the opportunity to share insights about the National Defense University of Azerbaijan.

A Glimpse into Iran’s Military Might

As part of the visit, the delegation also had the opportunity to view an exposition of military products manufactured by the Iranian Ministry of Defense. This allowed the delegation to gain a clearer understanding of Iran’s military capabilities. The delegation also visited other military education institutions, such as the Iranian Army Command and Staff Academy, further broadening their perspective.

Conclusion: A Step Towards Mutual Cooperation

The visit concluded with an in-depth exchange of views on issues of mutual interest related to military education. The visit emphasized the importance of mutual visits to develop cooperation in the field of science and education. Both parties expressed mutual satisfaction, underlining the significance of such interactions for fostering stronger relations and cooperation in the field of science and education between Azerbaijan and Iran.