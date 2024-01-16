Ayatollah Khamenei Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Professor Karim Mojtahedi

Iran's spiritual and political guide, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has publicly expressed his profound sorrow over the recent passing of esteemed Iranian philosophy professor, Karim Mojtahedi. Khamenei's message of condolence was directed not only at the immediate family of the late professor, but also extended to encompass the broader academic community of Iran and the numerous students whose lives and intellects were shaped by Mojtahedi's wisdom.

Ayatollah Khamenei's Tribute to Professor Mojtahedi

Ayatollah Khamenei's message was a heartfelt tribute to Professor Mojtahedi, attesting to the depth of his knowledge and his critical outlook on Western culture. This critical perspective, which was a cornerstone of Mojtahedi's educational approach, was recognized and emphasized by Khamenei in his condolence message. The leader's words painted a vivid picture of a scholar who was deeply rooted in his own culture, yet capable of dissecting and understanding the complexities and nuances of the West.

Professor Mojtahedi's Impact on Iranian Academia

Professor Karim Mojtahedi was more than a mere academic figure; he was an intellectual beacon whose teachings continue to resonate with his students and colleagues. His influence extended beyond the confines of his classroom, reaching into the broader academic community of Iran. His extensive knowledge and critical viewpoint towards Western culture have left an indelible mark on Iranian academia, a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of Iranian scholars.

A Prayer for Divine Forgiveness

In his closing remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei invoked divine forgiveness for the late professor, a testament to his respect and admiration for the academic luminary. The leader's prayer for forgiveness underscored the magnitude of the loss, acknowledging the considerable void left in the wake of Professor Mojtahedi's passing.