Arabic Translations of Khamenei's Books Unveiled in Lebanon

Eight Arabic editions of books authored by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have been unveiled in Lebanon. The books, published by Iran's Cultural Attach Office, delve into various facets of Islamic culture, placing a particular emphasis on the role of Muslim women. They dissect topics ranging from modesty and hijab to the model role of women, family dynamics, and the political and cultural trials of historical Islamic figures.

Dissecting the Islamic Iranian Lifestyle

The inaugural book, titled "Modesty and Hijab in Islamic Iranian Lifestyle," compiles the Leader's speeches into five chapters. These chapters tackle themes from modesty and relationships to the challenges of decadence.

The second book, "The Role Model of Women", sets out to present a correct role model for women. Drawing inspiration from Fatemeh Zahra (SA), it does so across thirteen sections.

The book titled "Women and Family" investigates the pivotal role of the family in society. It offers viewpoints on marriage and family dynamics within an Islamic context.

Position of Women in Islamic Culture and Modernity

"The Position and Issues of Women in Islamic Culture and Modernity" delves into the historical oppression of women. It juxtaposes Western perspectives with Islamic thought, providing a comparative analysis of women's position in society.

"Two Mujahid Imams" studies the political struggles of Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein through the lens of six speeches by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Redefining Patience in Islamic Context

"Discourse on Patience" redefines the concept of patience from an Islamic perspective. It underscores its significance in the face of struggle and calamity.

"The Epic of Imam Sajjad (AS)" presents an analysis of Imam Sajjad's political and cultural trials as viewed by the Leader.

Lastly, the book "Cultural Bases" explores strategies to counteract cultural invasion and soft war. It offers guidance for cultural activity, providing a roadmap to maintain the integrity of Islamic culture.