Animac Festival Showcases Four Powerful Iranian Animated Films

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the 28th Animac International Animated Film Festival in Lleida, Spain, where four remarkable Iranian animated films will take center stage. From February 15 to 18, this annual, noncompetitive event will showcase the art of movie animation, featuring short film sessions, workshops, and exhibitions.

Voices of Iran: Four Animated Films to Watch

'Anita, Lost in the News', a poignant animated documentary, tells the heartbreaking tale of an Iranian-Kurdish family who perished in a migrant boat tragedy in 2020. This film, which captures the human cost behind the headlines, is a testament to the power of animation as a medium for expressing complex emotions and stories.

'Our Uniform', nominated for the Best Animated Short at the Oscars this year, delves into the memories of an Iranian girl and her school uniform. This film is a powerful reminder of the formative role that education and personal experiences play in shaping our identities.

'Phoenix' is a thought-provoking animated documentary that explores the themes of migration and identity. Utilizing real voices of Iranian migrants, this film provides a raw and intimate glimpse into their lives and journeys.

'In the Shadow of Cypress' tells the story of a former sea captain suffering from PTSD and his relationship with his daughter. This film masterfully weaves together themes of trauma, healing, and family bonds.

Isabel Herguera: A Visionary in the Animation World

The festival's opening ceremony will honor Isabel Herguera, the director of Animac, with the 2024 Honorary Award. Herguera's work, which exemplifies the independent and artistic character of the festival, will be presented at the ceremony. Her contributions to the animation industry have cemented her status as a visionary in the field.

Animac: A Celebration of Animation and Personal Expression

Since its inception in 1996, the Animac International Animated Film Festival has been dedicated to showcasing the work of artists who use animation as a means of personal expression. Over the years, it has grown into a platform for discovering new talent and promoting the art of animation.

This year's festival will feature various short film sessions, including a special session for adults. Additionally, workshops and exhibitions will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with the animation process and learn from industry professionals.

As the festival kicks off tomorrow, audiences can look forward to an enriching experience that transcends the boundaries of culture and language, reminding us of the universal power of storytelling through animation.