Ancient Elegance Unearthed: World's Oldest Lipstick Found in Iran, Echoing Modern Beauty

Makeup trends have dramatically transformed over millennia, but one timeless symbol of beauty—the red lip—has proven its enduring appeal with the discovery of what researchers believe to be the world's oldest known lipstick. This revelation not only highlights the long history of cosmetic use but also bridges ancient and contemporary beauty practices. The artifact, a small stone vial containing a deep red paste, was unearthed in southeastern Iran, dating back to the Bronze Age between 1936 B.C. and 1687 B.C., offering a unique glimpse into the cosmetic rituals of the past.

Unveiling the Past: The Discovery

In 2001, a catastrophic flood along the Halil River Valley, near Jiroft, Iran, brought to light the remnants of ancient graveyards and ruins. Among the recovered items, initially looted but later reclaimed by Iranian officials, was a collection of artifacts including jewelry, weapons, and finely crafted ceramics. Among these treasures was a small chlorite vial, its contents revealing a deep red cosmetic preparation likely used as a lip paint. This discovery was made possible through collaborative research efforts by teams from the University of Padua, the University of Tehran, and the International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies, and was detailed in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Analyzing Ancient Beauty

The stone vial, though modest in size compared to today's lipstick tubes, harbored a composition that strikingly mirrors modern lipstick formulas. Researchers employed scanning electron microscopy to identify its ingredients—hematite, darkened with manganite and braunite, and traces of galena and anglesite, mixed with vegetal waxes and other organic substances. This composition closely aligns with contemporary cosmetic recipes, suggesting a sophisticated understanding of cosmetic formulation in the Bronze Age. The artifact's analysis not only sheds light on the cosmetic practices of the Marḫaši civilization but also underscores the continuity of beauty standards through the ages.

Connecting Past and Present

Massimo Vidale, one of the lead researchers and a professor at the University of Padua, reflected on the personal and cultural significance of this discovery. Vidale, who has always felt a deep connection to the civilizations of ancient Iran and has a keen interest in the material evidence of their daily lives, especially those linked to women and children, sees this ancient lipstick as a testament to the unchanging nature of human expression and aesthetics. This discovery not only enriches our understanding of ancient cultures but also invites us to reflect on the universal pursuit of beauty and the technological advancements that have shaped cosmetic practices over thousands of years.

As we marvel at this ancient artifact, it prompts a thoughtful consideration of how beauty standards have evolved yet remained constant in their essence, bridging millennia and connecting us to our ancestors in unexpectedly intimate ways. The world's oldest lipstick is not just a relic of the past; it is a mirror reflecting the timeless human desire for adornment and expression.