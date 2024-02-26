A Beacon of Hope: New School Opens Doors for Afghan Refugee Girls in Iran

In the heart of Sirjan, a city woven into the fabric of Iran's southern province of Kerman, a remarkable transformation is taking place. The Payambar Azam primary school, a newly inaugurated institution, emerges as a beacon of hope, not just for the city's residents but for over 120 Afghan girls who have found a new home within its walls. This initiative, spearheaded by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and supported by a coalition of international partners, marks a significant milestone in the journey towards accessible education for Afghan refugee children in Iran, particularly girls who have faced disproportionate challenges in this arena.

Building Bridges Through Education

The foundation of the Payambar Azam primary school is not merely an architectural achievement but a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision. Supported by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Grieg Foundation, Education Above All's Educate A Child (EAC) programme, and the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), the project navigates the complexities of providing quality education amidst the backdrop of displacement and socio-economic barriers. The school's establishment responds to a critical need for educational spaces that cater to the influx of refugees from Afghanistan, seeking solace and stability in Iran.

Overcoming Challenges to Access Education

Despite the formal decree established in 2015, which allows Afghan children to enroll in public schools regardless of their legal status, several barriers persist. Cultural norms, inadequate infrastructure, and geographic remoteness have historically impeded access to education for many refugee children. The Payambar Azam school, with its disaster-resilient features and strategic location near Afghan communities, represents a significant stride towards dismantling these barriers. It's a place where Afghan girls, alongside Iranian students, can pursue their dreams and aspirations without the shadow of exclusion looming over them.

A Future Paved with Possibilities

The inauguration of the Payambar Azam primary school in 2023, after delays caused by the pandemic, signifies more than the opening of a new educational facility; it symbolizes a commitment to inclusivity and the recognition of education as a vital tool for empowerment and integration. The NRC's ongoing efforts since 2012, spanning 11 Iranian provinces, have not only enhanced protection and access to humanitarian services for displaced Afghans but have also illuminated the path for future generations. With every lesson taught and every book opened, the walls of Payambar Azam echo with the promise of a brighter, more inclusive future for Afghan girls in Iran, ensuring that the light of hope, once kindled, continues to burn brightly.