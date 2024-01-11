35 Arrested in Connection with Kerman Bombings; Iranian Ministry Vows Stern Response

In an unfolding story that has gripped the nation, Iran's Intelligence Ministry has reported the arrest of 35 individuals tied to the devastating terrorist bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman. The attack, which claimed at least 94 lives, occurred on January 3, during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, an exemplary anti-terror commander of Iran.

Unmasking the Terrorists

The Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group, infamous for its brutal acts of violence, has claimed responsibility for the horrendous act. The investigation has led to the identification of two key figures. Abdullah Tajiki, a Tajik national, is suspected to have illegally infiltrated Iran and masterminded the attack. Known for his expertise in crafting handmade bombs, Tajiki is considered the brain behind the bombings. In addition, a 24-year-old Israeli with Tajik citizenship, named Bazirov, has been implicated. It's reported that Bazirov joined Daesh via the social platform Telegram.

The Foiled Plan

The initial objective for these terrorists was to target the tomb of the revered General Soleimani. However, due to stringent security measures in place, they were forced to deviate from their original plan. The suicide bombers detonated their vests several hundred meters away from their intended target, causing a chilling wave of destruction and loss.

Justice on the Horizon

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the Iranian ministry remains resolute in its commitment to serve justice. An extensive manhunt is underway to apprehend all those associated with these Takfiri terrorists, both domestically and internationally. The ministry has pledged a stern response, ensuring that not just the foot soldiers, but also the masterminds of this act of terror, will be brought to justice.