3 Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Bombings Near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran

In a devastating turn of events, Red Crescent reports that three of its paramedics were among the casualties resulting from a series of bombings near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran. The incident occurred in close proximity to the burial site of the late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, adding to the gravity of the situation.

A site of reverence and historical significance, the mosque also serves as the burial ground for the late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The area was viciously rocked by at least four explosions, two of which were detonated in swift succession near General Soleimani’s tomb in Kerman. The first major explosion reverberated near the Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque, soon followed by a second blast in the same vicinity.

Multiple Explosions Rock Soleimani’s Burial Site: Hospital Overwhelmed by Injured Victims

Earlier reports from BNN detailed a sequence of four bombings near Saheb al-Zaman Mosque, the revered burial site of Qasem Soleimani in Iran. Confirming these incidents, the Red Crescent revealed that its personnel were not spared from the tragedy. The explosions sent shockwaves through the region, resulting in a surge of injured individuals flooding hospitals for urgent medical attention.

BNN verified reports of two rapid explosions specifically near the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman. The first major explosion occurred in the vicinity of Saheb al-Zaman Mosque, the burial site of the renowned Revolutionary Guards commander. Following closely, a second explosion reverberated near the same location, intensifying concerns and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the bombings.