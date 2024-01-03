en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

3 Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Bombings Near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
3 Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Bombings Near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran

In a devastating turn of events, Red Crescent reports that three of its paramedics were among the casualties resulting from a series of bombings near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran. The incident occurred in close proximity to the burial site of the late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, adding to the gravity of the situation.

A site of reverence and historical significance, the mosque also serves as the burial ground for the late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The area was viciously rocked by at least four explosions, two of which were detonated in swift succession near General Soleimani’s tomb in Kerman. The first major explosion reverberated near the Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque, soon followed by a second blast in the same vicinity.

Multiple Explosions Rock Soleimani’s Burial Site: Hospital Overwhelmed by Injured Victims

Earlier reports from BNN detailed a sequence of four bombings near Saheb al-Zaman Mosque, the revered burial site of Qasem Soleimani in Iran. Confirming these incidents, the Red Crescent revealed that its personnel were not spared from the tragedy. The explosions sent shockwaves through the region, resulting in a surge of injured individuals flooding hospitals for urgent medical attention.

BNN verified reports of two rapid explosions specifically near the tomb of General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman. The first major explosion occurred in the vicinity of Saheb al-Zaman Mosque, the burial site of the renowned Revolutionary Guards commander. Following closely, a second explosion reverberated near the same location, intensifying concerns and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the bombings.

0
Iran Security Terrorism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Explosions Mar Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony in Iran; Geller Report Appeals for Support

By Momen Zellmi

Deadly Terrorist Attack in Iran: 103 Dead, 141 Injured

By Safak Costu

Terrorist Explosions Rock Kerman, Iran on Solaimani's Death Anniversary: 73 Dead, 170 Injured

By Saboor Bayat

Explosion at Soleimani Commemoration in Kerman, Iran: 73 Dead, 170 Injured

By Safak Costu

80 Dead and 173 Injured in Explosions Near Soleimani's Burial Site ...
@Crime · 1 hour
80 Dead and 173 Injured in Explosions Near Soleimani's Burial Site ...
heart comment 0
Explosions NearTomb of Late Iranian General Soleimani Result inDeath of Over 20 Individuals

By Shivani Chauhan

Explosions NearTomb of Late Iranian General Soleimani Result inDeath of Over 20 Individuals
Iran Terror Attack Highlights Sectarian Tensions and Ongoing Threat of Extremism

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Terror Attack Highlights Sectarian Tensions and Ongoing Threat of Extremism
Terrorist Attack Rocks Iran During Soleimani’s Memorial: 20 Dead

By Momen Zellmi

Terrorist Attack Rocks Iran During Soleimani's Memorial: 20 Dead
Two Explosions Shook Iran on Soleimani’s Death Anniversary: 20 Dead, 40 Injured

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Two Explosions Shook Iran on Soleimani's Death Anniversary: 20 Dead, 40 Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
18 seconds
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
25 seconds
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
40 seconds
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
1 min
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
1 min
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
2 mins
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
2 mins
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
22 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
36 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app