In a strategic move that mirrored the escalating tensions between Iran-backed militias and the US, Iran recalled its senior commanders from Syria just days before the US strikes. This decision came as the Commander-in-Chief of Iraq's Federal Armed Forces announced the commencement of procedures to expedite the departure of international Coalition forces from Iraq.

Advertisment

Shifting Alliances and Drone Training

In an intriguing turn of events, Russian drone operators were reportedly being trained by elements of Lebanese Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at the Shayrat Air Base in Syria. This training effort was allegedly led by a Hezbollah commander, Kamal Abu Sadiq. Moreover, Russian forces are said to be expanding their drone training at the airbase with the assistance of Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militant groups, according to the Web Page Content.

The Battle for Influence: US Forces vs. Iranian Ambitions

Advertisment

The report also suggests that US forces stationed on the Syria-Iraq border are obstructing Iran's attempts to establish a corridor from Tehran to the Mediterranean. Iran is reportedly worried about American forces exploiting Syrian oil resources and has devised strategies to counter their presence. In an attempt to curb Kurdish influence in northeast Syria, Iran is said to be mobilizing Sunni Syrian tribes, resulting in the formation of a new coalition named the Hashemite Tribes Corps.

The Future of Iraqi Forces and Bilateral Pacts

The Commander-in-Chief of Iraq's Federal Armed Forces expressed his country's intention to forge bilateral pacts for the training and equipping of Iraqi forces, as the international Coalition forces prepare to depart from Iraq. This announcement comes amid growing concerns over regional stability and the potential for increased conflict between Iran-backed militias and the US.

As the situation continues to unfold, the world watches with bated breath, wondering how these shifting alliances and military maneuvers will shape the future of the region. The delicate balance of power is being tested, and the consequences of these actions are yet to be seen.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-13, and the information provided is based on the most recent data available at that time.