Invenergy Unveils Landmark Tealov Cardal Transmission Line in Uruguay, Bolstering Clean Energy Infrastructure

On a brisk morning in Uruguay, a significant stride was made towards fortifying the nation's commitment to clean energy. Invenergy, a pioneer in renewable energy from Chicago, has officially inaugurated the Tealov Cardal high-voltage transmission line. This milestone not only underscores Uruguay's clean power goals but also promises enhanced resilience and reliability for the country's electric transmission grid.

Advertisment

A Leap Towards Decarbonization

The Tealov Cardal project is a robust testament to Uruguay's clean energy ambitions. Comprising a new 55-kilometer, 500-kV high-voltage transmission line, a 20-km, 150-kV line, and a state-of-the-art 500-kV substation, the infrastructure is a lynchpin for the country's energy transition. It seamlessly connects to the Punta del Tigre substation and a pivotal 150 kV high-voltage line in Salto, thereby integrating with Uruguay's existing electrical infrastructure. This integration is key to ensuring that Uruguay's electricity grid remains both resilient and reliable as the nation progresses towards decarbonizing its electricity matrix.

Partnerships and Progress

Advertisment

The project's inception and successful completion were made possible through strategic partnerships and financial ingenuity. IDB Invest played a crucial role, backing the venture with an innovative A/B Bond structure, demonstrating confidence in Uruguay's clean energy trajectory. Moreover, the construction of this monumental project was entrusted to a consortium of Uruguayan companies, Saceem and Ingener, marrying local expertise with global ambitions.

Bryan Schueler, Invenergy's Executive Vice President, highlighted the project's significance, stating, "The Tealov Cardal transmission line is not just an infrastructure project; it's a beacon of Uruguay's commitment to a sustainable future." His words resonate with the nation's pride in achieving 98% of electric generation from clean sources, a mix predominantly composed of hydropower and wind energy.

Inv Energy's Trifecta in Uruguay

Invenergy's engagement with the Tealov Cardal transmission line is not an isolated venture in Uruguay. The company has already established a strong presence in the country with the 65-MW La Jacinta solar farm and the 70-MW Campo Palomas wind farm. The inauguration of the Tealov Cardal line marks Invenergy's third significant project in Uruguay, further cementing its role as a key player in the nation's clean energy landscape.

The Tealov Cardal project stands as a monumental achievement in Uruguay's clean energy journey. By enhancing the electric transmission grid's resilience and reliability, Uruguay is set on a steadfast path towards decarbonizing its electricity matrix, with Invenergy playing a pivotal role in this transformation. As the sun sets on the inauguration day, it leaves behind a promise of a brighter, cleaner future for Uruguay, powered by renewable energy and innovative partnerships.