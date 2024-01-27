Invasive Strep A Infections Surge in Canada: A Looming Public Health Issue

Canada is grappling with a surge in invasive strep A infections, with doctors nationwide noting a significant increase in cases. The severe form of the Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria, usually associated with mild illnesses like strep throat, is seeing a drastic shift in its impact. The incidence of invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections witnessed a record high in 2023, with fatalities including at least 10 children from Ontario and British Columbia.

Global Upsurge in Invasive Strep A Infections

Similar upsurges have been reported in other countries, including the UK and Japan. The reasons behind the spike remain ambiguous. However, several contributing factors have been suggested, some of which predate the COVID-19 pandemic. Invasive strep A infections can rapidly escalate into serious conditions such as toxic shock syndrome, sepsis, and brain inflammation. In some cases, the mortality rate is around 10%.

Accelerated Incidence of iGAS in Canada

Research indicates that the incidence of iGAS infections in Canada doubled from 2009 to 2019. Current rates suggest the figures could be even higher. The bacteria spread through close contact, and factors such as increasing homelessness and intravenous drug use could heighten susceptibility to the infections. Additionally, global travel and the introduction of new bacterial strains may also play a role in the spread.

New Lineage of Group A Strep

A UK study identified a new lineage of group A strep associated with increased severity. This strain has also been detected in Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing public health restrictions may have further aggravated the situation by altering patterns of bacterial transmission. The Public Health Agency of Canada reported over 4,600 iGAS samples in 2023, marking it the highest ever recorded in the country.

As the situation unfolds, public health officials are advising good hygiene practices and staying up-to-date with respiratory vaccines for protection. The most affected groups are children under five and individuals over 65. The rise in strep A infections underscores the need for continued vigilance and robust public health measures, both nationally and globally.