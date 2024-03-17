International Students Assaulted for Offering Taraweeh in Gujarat University Hostel, Police Launch Probe

Students from various countries were allegedly assaulted by a group in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering taraweeh namaz, sparking widespread condemnation and prompting police action. The incident, involving students from Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and African nations, took place on Saturday night, leading to hospitalization for two and an FIR against 20-25 individuals. Police Commissioner GS Malik announced the formation of nine teams to investigate the unsettling event.

Advertisment

Chronology of the Assault

The assault occurred at approximately 10.50 pm when nearly two dozen people forcibly entered the hostel, confronting the international students over their religious practices. The confrontation quickly escalated into physical violence, including stone-throwing, resulting in injuries and hospital admissions. The police were alerted and arrived on the scene within minutes, taking swift action to control the situation.

Response and Investigation

Advertisment

In response to the assault, an FIR was registered against the assailants, with Police Commissioner GS Malik assuring that arrests are imminent. The formation of nine investigative teams underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the incident. The teams, comprising members from both the crime branch and local police, are tasked with identifying and apprehending those responsible.

Community and International Reaction

The attack drew immediate condemnation from various quarters, including politicians and civil society, highlighting the broader implications for international relations and the safety of foreign students in India. The incident has raised concerns about religious tolerance and the protection of international students, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and stringent action against the perpetrators.

Advertisment

The assault on international students at Gujarat University goes beyond a mere law and order issue, touching upon the core values of tolerance, diversity, and the safety of the global student community in India. As the investigation proceeds, it serves as a crucial test of the country's commitment to upholding these values and ensuring that such incidents do not recur, potentially affecting India's reputation as a welcoming destination for international students.