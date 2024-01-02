Xaverian Missionaries Champion Catholic Faith in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands

In the remote Mentawai Islands, located to the west of Sumatra in Indonesia, a group of Xaverian missionaries under the leadership of Father Antonius Wahyudianto, are tirelessly working to provide pastoral care. These islands, home to small indigenous communities, are scattered across challenging terrains, often accessible via foot, canoe, or treacherous rocky paths.

‘Caritas Christi urget nos’: The Xaverians’ Motto

The Xaverians, serving the parish of Saint Mary of the Assumption in South Siberut, holds steadfast to their motto, ‘Caritas Christi urget nos’, translating to ‘The love of Christ urges us’. They serve a thriving Catholic community, numbering 10,802 across 26 different mission stations in various villages. These dedicated missionaries brave monsoon waves reaching 4-6 meters, to reach out to their parishioners.

Father Antonius Wahyudianto’s Latest Mission Trip

On his latest mission trip, Father Wahyudianto embarked on a four-hour journey to Sila’oinan, warmly embraced by the local community who eagerly awaited Mass and spiritual guidance. The parishioners, living in harmony with nature, rely on its resources, shunning the cultivation of land for economic gains. This lifestyle, though, has seen external entrepreneurs dominate economic activities in the region. However, the Mentawai people maintain a peaceful coexistence with the Muslim community, with both religions flourishing side by side.

The Catholic Faith & Mentawai Culture

Catechetical education is prioritized in this region, reflecting the thriving Catholic faith. Father Wahyudianto has further contributed to the community’s spiritual life by painting Stations of the Cross for the local church. The Catholic community continues to grow, supported by the local Church in the Diocese of Padang through pastoral care, educational institutions, and socio-economic development initiatives. These initiatives aim to preserve the Mentawai culture while fostering socio-economic development, particularly through education and scholarships for university studies. Nevertheless, the encroachment of modernization threatens the local culture, with the younger generation increasingly attracted to external influences.