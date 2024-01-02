en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Xaverian Missionaries Champion Catholic Faith in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Xaverian Missionaries Champion Catholic Faith in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands

In the remote Mentawai Islands, located to the west of Sumatra in Indonesia, a group of Xaverian missionaries under the leadership of Father Antonius Wahyudianto, are tirelessly working to provide pastoral care. These islands, home to small indigenous communities, are scattered across challenging terrains, often accessible via foot, canoe, or treacherous rocky paths.

‘Caritas Christi urget nos’: The Xaverians’ Motto

The Xaverians, serving the parish of Saint Mary of the Assumption in South Siberut, holds steadfast to their motto, ‘Caritas Christi urget nos’, translating to ‘The love of Christ urges us’. They serve a thriving Catholic community, numbering 10,802 across 26 different mission stations in various villages. These dedicated missionaries brave monsoon waves reaching 4-6 meters, to reach out to their parishioners.

Father Antonius Wahyudianto’s Latest Mission Trip

On his latest mission trip, Father Wahyudianto embarked on a four-hour journey to Sila’oinan, warmly embraced by the local community who eagerly awaited Mass and spiritual guidance. The parishioners, living in harmony with nature, rely on its resources, shunning the cultivation of land for economic gains. This lifestyle, though, has seen external entrepreneurs dominate economic activities in the region. However, the Mentawai people maintain a peaceful coexistence with the Muslim community, with both religions flourishing side by side.

The Catholic Faith & Mentawai Culture

Catechetical education is prioritized in this region, reflecting the thriving Catholic faith. Father Wahyudianto has further contributed to the community’s spiritual life by painting Stations of the Cross for the local church. The Catholic community continues to grow, supported by the local Church in the Diocese of Padang through pastoral care, educational institutions, and socio-economic development initiatives. These initiatives aim to preserve the Mentawai culture while fostering socio-economic development, particularly through education and scholarships for university studies. Nevertheless, the encroachment of modernization threatens the local culture, with the younger generation increasingly attracted to external influences.

0
Indonesia Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesian Presidential Hopefuls Turn to TikTok to Woo Young Voters

By BNN Correspondents

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Eruption: Over 2,200 Residents Evacuated Amid Heightened Volcanic Activity

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Records 72 Volcanic Eruptions in 2023, Including Ongoing Activity in Flores and West Sumatra

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bengkulu City Health Office Addresses Rising HIV Cases, Stresses Colla ...
@Health · 1 hour
Bengkulu City Health Office Addresses Rising HIV Cases, Stresses Colla ...
heart comment 0
Global Tourism in 2024: Exploring Lesser-known Destinations

By BNN Correspondents

Global Tourism in 2024: Exploring Lesser-known Destinations
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate’s Volunteers

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Indonesian Coal Giant Bukit Asam Boosts Output Infrastructure Amidst Persistent Power Sector Demand

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesian Coal Giant Bukit Asam Boosts Output Infrastructure Amidst Persistent Power Sector Demand
Indonesia and China Bolster Bilateral Ties in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Indonesia and China Bolster Bilateral Ties in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
14 seconds
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
24 seconds
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
2 mins
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
3 mins
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
3 mins
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
3 mins
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
3 mins
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
3 mins
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
3 mins
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app