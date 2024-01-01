en English
Asia

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

Indonesia’s West Java province was jolted awake on Sunday by a series of shallow earthquakes, the largest registering a significant magnitude of 4.8. The seismic activity prompted an immediate evacuation, as residents hastily left their homes, fearing for their safety. Despite the abrupt wake-up call and the resulting damage to buildings, no casualties have been reported in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

Ground Shakes in Sumedang

The epicenter of the most potent quake was located 2km northeast of Sumedang, at a shallow depth of 5km. This earthquake, along with the aftershocks, affected several districts, including Kab. Sumedang and Kab. Bandung, causing residents to move to safety and authorities to initiate relief efforts. While the tremors caused some damage to houses and hospitals, only three residents reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Constant Vigilance Amid Seismic Activity

Local authorities, along with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), have been closely monitoring the situation. The agency has advised residents to stay vigilant due to the risk of aftershocks and to avoid hilly areas that might be susceptible to landslides. As Indonesia is situated on the ‘Ring of Fire,’ an area known for frequent earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis, such precautions are an integral part of life for its inhabitants.

Assessing the Impact

Authorities are now working to evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes. The focus is now on restoration and relief efforts in the affected areas, ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents. Despite the unnerving experience, the people of West Java remain resilient, exhibiting the enduring spirit that has seen them through many such natural calamities in the past.

Asia Disaster Indonesia
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

