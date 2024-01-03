West Java Eyes New Markets for Rattan Furniture Amid Global Challenges

The rattan furniture industry in Cirebon, West Java, Indonesia, is setting its sights towards new horizons. The provincial government is actively seeking fresh export markets in the ASEAN region and the Middle East, amid disruptions in deliveries to the European market due to global conflict. This strategic move is a response to maintain the robust export performance despite the challenges faced on the global stage.

Targeting ASEAN and Middle East

Noneng Komara Nengsih, the head of West Java’s Industry and Trade Office, emphasized the substantial potential these regions hold for Cirebon’s rattan furniture. The ASEAN region, with its growing economies and increasing consumer purchasing power, presents a fertile ground for the expansion. Similarly, the Middle East, known for its luxury markets and high-end consumer preference, offers ample opportunities for this industry.

West Java’s Export Performance

Despite the global challenges, West Java has successfully maintained a robust export performance. The province reported a total of Rp33 trillion in exports for the year 2023, reinforcing its position as the highest exporting region in Indonesia. Notably, it contributed a significant 14.4 percent to the national export figures.

Driving Forces Behind Export Success

West Java’s successful export performance is largely driven by its industrious activities. Automotive, machinery, and rattan-based furniture make up a whopping 98 percent of the export commodities from the region. The rattan furniture industry, in particular, has proven to be a strong pillar, demonstrating the potential for further growth and expansion into new markets.