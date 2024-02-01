Viral Video of Police Traffic Escort in Bali Sparks Online Debate

A video that has recently gone viral on social media has sparked a heated debate. The footage, originally recorded in November 2022 during the G20 Summit, shows a foreign national in Bali securing a police escort to bypass traffic congestion. The video's reappearance has divided netizens into two camps: those who support the action and those who vehemently oppose it. This divergence of opinions has led to ongoing discussions about the role of police in traffic management.

Confirmation and Investigation by Bali Police

The Bali Police, represented by the Head of Public Relations, Police Grand Commissioner Jansen Avitus Panjaitan, have confirmed that the video is not recent but has been strategically edited. The department has launched an investigation into the incident, including the individuals involved who have already been subjected to disciplinary measures. The inquiry also aims to uncover the reasons behind the video's sudden surge in popularity on social media.

Regulation No. 2 of 2018: The Rulebook for Police Traffic Escorts

Guiding these investigations is Traffic Police Headquarters Regulation No. 2 of 2018. This rulebook states that police traffic escorts in Bali are permitted in emergency situations or for serving officials and state guests. However, the interpretation and execution of this regulation is an integral part of the ongoing debate.

Probing the Viral Spread

The police are also focused on identifying who re-uploaded the video and their motives. The sudden virality of the footage has raised questions about its timing and intent, leading the police to delve deeper into understanding the factors contributing to its widespread dissemination.