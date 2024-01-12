Viral Video Captures Electric-Blue Flames Emanating from Indonesian Volcano

It’s an electrifying scene that has captivated social media users worldwide: a video showcasing electric-blue flames emerging from the Kawah Ijen volcano in Indonesia. Yet the spectacle is not a manifestation of lava, as often misconceived, but the combustion of sulphuric gases interacting with air at temperatures beyond 360 degrees Celsius.

The Science Behind the Electric-Blue Flames

Several years prior, this phenomenon was meticulously documented by French photographer Olivier Grunewald, who later shared his findings with National Geographic. According to Grunewald, the blue glow is the result of sulphuric gases, expelled from the volcanic rock under extreme pressure and heat, combusting. These flames, eerily beautiful in their electric-blue hue, can reach heights of up to 16 feet, or five meters.

Grunewald’s Documentary and Geneva’s Society for Volcanology

The viral video forms part of a documentary produced by Grunewald in partnership with Geneva’s Society for Volcanology. Beyond the mesmerizing blue flames, the Kawah Ijen volcano complex has other fascinating features. It is home to the world’s largest acid lake, holding a pH value of zero, and boasts around 22 eruption points, primarily located around the caldera’s rim.

Exploitation of Sulphuric Deposits: A Risky Endeavour

Local miners brave the harsh environment of the volcano, extracting sulphuric rocks formed post-combustion from the volcano’s sulphuric deposits. These rocks find extensive usage in the food and chemical industries. Despite the grueling task of hauling up to 100 kg of rocks for 12 hours, the miners receive a meagre wage, approximately $5 to $6 per night. Experts have issued warnings against swimming in the acidic lake, underscoring the potential for life-threatening danger.