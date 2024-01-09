Ustaz Solmed and April Jasmine’s Luxurious Dream Home in Bogor: A Symbol of Success

In a testament to their success in business and entertainment, renowned Indonesian personalities Ustaz Solmed and his wife April Jasmine have recently unveiled their opulent new residence in Bogor, West Java. The luxurious home, an embodiment of their hard work, perserverance and financial acumen, is a sight to behold. Inspired by Middle Eastern architecture, the house sits proudly on a 4000 square meter plot, a dream realized after three years of meticulous construction.

Building a Dream, Brick by Brick

The couple’s accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as they managed to fund the construction entirely in cash, a decision that kept them clear of any potential debt. The cost, running into tens of billions of Indonesian rupiah, is a testament to their financial capability and business acumen. Ustaz Solmed, in an interview, attributed their ability to foot such an enormous bill to their successful business ventures, notably in the cigarette industry, a sector known for its significant contribution to Indonesia’s tax revenue.

Middle Eastern Elegance Meets Indonesian Climate

The choice of Middle Eastern architecture for their dream home was not merely aesthetic. Ustaz Solmed explained that the style of the house is ideally suited to Bogor’s climate, characterized by a mix of heat, coolness, and rain. The mansion, boasting around ten rooms and a spacious yard, is not just a home, but a reflection of their personal style and success.

A Look Inside the Luxurious Residence

More than a home, the residence doubles as a recreational hub, equipped with a shooting range, badminton and futsal courts, a circuit, playground, mini theater, gym, salon, and spa. April Jasmine, known for her love of luxury, has her space to showcase her pricey bag collection, including a Nano Luggage Bag from Celine worth Rp43 million. The house, thus, stands as a symbol of the couple’s successful journey, from their business endeavours to their personal hobbies and interests.