Indonesia

Unexpected Photo Fee Incident at Bali’s Tibumana Waterfall Sparks Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Unexpected Photo Fee Incident at Bali’s Tibumana Waterfall Sparks Concerns

In an event that has sparked widespread discussions on the ethics of tourism management in Bali, Instagram influencer missrtii, popularly known as Miya, has shared a video recounting an unanticipated incident at the renowned Tibumana Waterfall. The video, which has since gone viral, details an account where she was unexpectedly asked to pay IDR 200,000 by an area manager for taking photos at the site.

The Incident

According to Miya, the demand for a photography fee took her by surprise, given that there was no prior information about such a fee nor an official payment counter present at the site. Miya refused to pay the fee, observing that other tourists, some of whom were using professional-grade photography equipment, were not being charged similarly. She indicated that her experience seemed to reflect an unfair and potentially extortionate demand.

Public Reaction and Clarification

The video quickly attracted an audience, amassing over 195,000 views and triggering a wave of criticism and concern over tourism practices at Tibumana Waterfall. Critics suggested that such incidents could tarnish Bali’s image as a welcoming tourist destination. After consulting with friends who had previously visited the waterfall, Miya confirmed there should only be a payment at the official counter and no fees for regular photo-taking.

Resolution and Future Implications

Following the incident and the subsequent public outcry, a mediation session took place between Miya and the individual who had demanded the payment. It was clarified that there had been a misunderstanding, as the area managers had mistakenly thought Miya was conducting a professional photo shoot. The issue was thus resolved, but it underscored the need for Bali’s tourism management to improve their communication strategies to avoid similar misunderstandings in the future.

Indonesia Social Issues Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

