The Bandung Institute of Technology Leverages Online Lending Platform to Aid Students with Overdue Tuition

The Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) has pioneered a payment plan to assist students struggling with overdue tuition fees, tapping into an online lending platform. This groundbreaking move comes amid a looming crisis, with more than 200 students teetering on the brink of discontinuing their studies due to financial constraints.

A Case in Point

Among those affected is a 19-year-old from the School of Business and Management. He is encumbered with an outstanding tuition fee of approximately $1,650, a debt he has been unable to clear since his second semester. The university's policy requires him to pay a portion of his debt to continue his studies. However, financial difficulties, largely spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on his family's small businesses, have made fulfilling this obligation an uphill task.

Income-Level Determined Tuition Fees

The tuition fee each student is expected to pay is not a fixed amount. Instead, it is determined by their parents' income level, making the burden heavier on some than others. This tailored approach, while considerate of economic disparities, has proven to be a double-edged sword for some families, especially amidst the current global health crisis.

Government Intervention

Spotlighting the gravity of the situation, ITB students have staged demonstrations, demanding more flexible tuition payment options that do not involve high-interest online loans. In response, the government is considering providing loans to students via the educational endowment fund. The fund, managed by the Public Service Agency LPDP, is currently valued at IDR 139 trillion and is envisioned to ease the tuition burden for students, thus preventing them from falling into a debt trap.