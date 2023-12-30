Surviving a Crocodile Attack: A Tin Miner’s Tale from the ‘Crocodile Attack Capital of the World’

In a battle of survival against one of the most formidable predators on planet earth, Rozi, a tin mine worker on Indonesia’s Bangka Island, narrowly escaped a lethal encounter with a saltwater crocodile. The incident occurred as Rozi was washing up after a gruelling shift, unsuspecting of the imminent danger. The crocodile ambushed him, its iron grip fastening onto him, dragging him into the treacherous waters. His only line of defence was a rope he clung onto, and a prayer from the Quran, which appeared to soothe the animal. His rescue came in the form of his nephew, who valiantly used a screwdriver to force the crocodile to release its grip. Rozi’s survival, however, came at a heavy price with three months of hospitalization and numerous surgeries.

The ‘Crocodile Attack Capital of the World’

Bangka Island has earned an ominous title as the ‘crocodile attack capital of the world.’ The island has seen a staggering surge in crocodile attacks, with at least 478 fatalities and 531 injuries recorded since 2014. These figures are significantly higher than those in Northern Australia, despite it housing a larger saltwater crocodile population. The reason for this alarming trend is largely attributed to wildcat tin mining.

Human-Crocodile Conflict: A Consequence of Tin Mining

Wildcat tin mining, a rampant activity on Bangka Island, has created flooded craters known as ‘kulongs.’ These provide ideal habitats for crocodiles. However, these ‘kulongs’ pose a significant danger as they are alarmingly close to human settlements, thereby facilitating frequent human-crocodile encounters. The situation is further aggravated by the destruction of natural habitats due to various industries including palm oil plantations and sand mining.

Addressing the Crisis

The increasing frequency of human-crocodile conflicts on Bangka Island is a growing concern for researchers and conservationists. The role of poverty in this crisis cannot be ignored. Poor living conditions force the inhabitants of the island into dangerous proximity with these dangerous predators. It is high time that substantial measures are taken to mitigate this escalating crisis.

