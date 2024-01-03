en English
Indonesia

Sumedang Earthquake: More Significant Impact Than Initially Anticipated, BNPB Reports

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Sumedang Earthquake: More Significant Impact Than Initially Anticipated, BNPB Reports

In a recent revelation that belies initial assessments, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) of Indonesia has reported the recent earthquake in Sumedang, West Java, to have had a more substantial impact than originally foreseen. The head of the BNPB, Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, stated in a temporary tent erected near Sumedang General Hospital that the region experienced five earthquakes from Sunday to Monday. However, it was the 4.8 magnitude quake on Sunday night that wreaked havoc.

Unanticipated Impact

According to Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, the other quakes were smaller and thus, less impactful. However, the 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Sunday night proved to be a game-changer. The damage caused by this quake was significantly greater than that caused by its predecessors, adding a new layer of distress to the already shaken community.

BNPB Steps In

Following the unexpected turn of events, the BNPB has stepped up its mitigation efforts. The agency is currently assessing the situation on the ground, taking into account the widespread impact of Sunday’s quake. The focus is on coordinating response activities, ensuring that the needs of the affected community are met in the wake of this disaster.

Community Resilience Amidst Crisis

Despite the devastation caused by the earthquake, the community’s resilience shines through. With the BNPB’s assistance, the people of Sumedang are navigating their way through the aftermath of the disaster, demonstrating their collective strength and resilience. While the path to recovery may be challenging, the spirit of unity and determination within the community is a beacon of hope in these testing times.

Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

