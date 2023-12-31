en English
Indonesia

Solo Rings in New Year’s Eve with Car Free Night, Following Final Car Free Day of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
Solo Rings in New Year’s Eve with Car Free Night, Following Final Car Free Day of 2023

Marking the end of the year 2023, the city of Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, saw its final Car Free Day event. The local government further stirred excitement with the announcement of a Car Free Night, set to ring in the New Year’s Eve 2024 celebrations. These events are part of a series where motorized vehicles are temporarily restricted, enabling citizens to partake in recreational activities without the usual traffic interference.

Boosting Tourism with Car Free Nights

The Car Free Night, scheduled on December 31, 2023, is set to take place along Jalan Slamet Riyadi and Jenderal Sudirman, from 21.00 to 01.00. Traffic arrangements have been meticulously planned, with designated parking locations provided for attendees. The highlight of the night is a cultural performance at the Balai Kota, reflecting the vibrant local heritage. This move is part of the government’s initiative to stimulate tourism in Solo, while shining a spotlight on Taman Balekambang, a popular local attraction.

Car Free Day: A Breath of Fresh Air

Car Free Day, a recurring event held in Solo, offers residents a break from motorized vehicles and the pollution they bring. On this day, citizens are encouraged to engage in outdoor activities, fostering a sense of community and promoting healthier lifestyles. The last Car Free Day of 2023 witnessed residents reveling in vehicle-free streets, a testament to the event’s success and acceptance.

Suspension of Car Free Days

Meanwhile, in Karanganyar, Central Java, the local government decided to suspend Car Free Day activities on Jl Adisucipto for Sunday, December 31, 2023, due to traffic considerations in light of the New Year 2024. Similarly, activities along Jl Lawu have been put on hold from December 24, 2023, to February 11, 2024, to facilitate Nataru homecoming flow and the upcoming 2024 Election event. Nonetheless, a Car Free Night event on December 31, 2023, along Jl Pemuda Klaten, is still anticipated.

Indonesia Travel & Tourism
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

