Singkawang Airport Nears Completion: Set to Boost Economic Growth in West Kalimantan

The construction of Singkawang Airport in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, is nearing its final stages, as announced by the country's Transportation Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi. With 95% of the work already completed, the airport is expected to be fully operational within the year.

Progress and Anticipated Completion

The airport's current runway, spanning an impressive 1,400 meters, has been fully completed. An extension to 2,000 meters is currently in progress, expected to facilitate larger aircraft like the Airbus A320, in addition to ATR planes. This extension is projected to be finished within the next one to two months.

Public-Private Partnership Fuels Development

Funded by the State Budget (APBN) and contributions from local businesses in Singkawang, the airport's development showcases a successful model of public-private partnership. The minister emphasized the significant economic benefits the airport is poised to deliver, from enhancing regional connectivity and tourism to fostering economic growth and job creation in West Kalimantan.

Set to Operate in April 2024

Initiated in 2019, the construction of Singkawang Airport is scheduled to commence operations in April 2024. The airport will feature a 200 x 18 meter taxiway, a 312 square meter cargo terminal, and an impressive 8,000 square meter passenger terminal building.

Once operational, the airport is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the economic development of the region, in line with the government's sustained efforts to improve infrastructure in West Kalimantan.