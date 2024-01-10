Significant Eruption at Mount Lewotobi Male Sends Ash Plume 2,000 Meters High

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Male erupted significantly, thrusting a colossal column of ash approximately 2,000 meters above its peak, and roughly 3,584 meters above sea level. The eruption, witnessed at 07:34 local time, spewed a dense plume of gray to brown ash, spreading notably towards the north and northeast, signaling potential implications for air travel, health, and environment in the affected regions.

Rescue Operations and Evacuation

To safeguard local inhabitants, a joint search and rescue operation was promptly launched, successfully evacuating 31 people from Waiula Village, trapped due to the eruption. The evacuees comprised 13 men, 12 women, and six children. Residents within a 4-kilometer radius have been independently evacuating, leading to over 3,000 people being displaced. In the meantime, relief vehicles are traversing through the affected areas.

Mount Lewotobi’s Activity Status Escalates

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) reported the significant eruption at Mount Lewotobi Male, subsequently promoting the volcano’s activity status to Level IV, or Alert. This status escalation warranted an expanded safe distance from the peak of the mountain. The eruption, which lasted approximately 16 minutes 40 seconds, was recorded on the seismograph, registering a maximum amplitude of 47 millimeters.

Potential Threats and Precautions

With the eruption still in progress, local authorities have issued advisories for those residing near Mount Lewotobi. People are urged to wear face masks and eye protection during outdoor activities to mitigate the effects of the volcanic ash. There are also warnings about potential cold lava flooding in rivers originating from the volcano’s summit due to possible rainfall. Additionally, concerns are rising about potential damage due to sand mining at the foot of the mountain, and false rumors of a tsunami have led to an increase in displaced residents.