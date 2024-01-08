en English
Semarang Police Detain Two for Illegal Dog Transport, Underlining Indonesia’s Growing Fight Against Animal Cruelty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Semarang Police Detain Two for Illegal Dog Transport, Underlining Indonesia’s Growing Fight Against Animal Cruelty

It was a triumph for animal rights advocates as Semarang Police Chief Senior Commissioner Irwan Anwar announced the interception and detainment of two men, identified as S (48) and A (49), for the illegal transportation of 226 dogs. The individuals, native to Gemolong Subdistrict, Sragen District, Central Java, were apprehended at the Kalikangkung toll gate, after failing to furnish legal documentation for the carriage of the dogs. The police swung into action following a tip-off from an animal activist, leading to the halting of the truck bearing the license plate number AD 1358 YE.

Cracking Down on Illegal Dog Trade

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the dogs were destined for slaughterhouses in Surakarta, western Java, where their meat would be sold for consumption. The driver and his companion are now facing charges under Law No.41/2014 on Cattle and Animal Health, highlighting the severity of the crime. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the issue of dog and cat meat consumption in Indonesia, a practice that has been under the lens of animal rights organizations.

Ban on Dog Meat Trade

The Semarang city administration, in an effort to curb this practice, enforced a ban on the dog meat trade in February 2022, as stipulated in Circular Letter Number B/426/524/I/2022. Violators of these regulations are subject to strict legal sanctions. The arrest of the two men is a testament to the city’s commitment to upholding this ban. The city’s actions have been lauded by animal rights groups, who view this as a step towards the eradication of the dog meat trade across the nation.

Progressive Action Against Animal Cruelty

In a parallel development, the Tomohon animal market in North Sulawesi Province made headlines when it stopped the sale of dog and cat meat in July 2023. This decision was widely acclaimed by animal activists and is viewed as a significant stride in promoting animal welfare. With ongoing campaigns against the consumption of dog and cat meat gaining substantial ground in Indonesia, the hope is that these initiatives will drive a broader transformation in how animals are treated, leading to a more humane society.

Indonesia Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

