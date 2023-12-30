en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Screwdriver Saves Life: Miner Escapes Crocodile Attack on Bangka Island

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:27 pm EST
Screwdriver Saves Life: Miner Escapes Crocodile Attack on Bangka Island

In the heart of the world’s ‘crocodile attack capital,’ Bangka Island, Indonesia, a tin miner named Rozi has lived to tell a tale of survival against the odds. This 54-year-old man’s day of work ended differently than most when he was suddenly attacked by a crocodile. As he was cleaning himself post-shift, the reptile sunk its teeth into him, pulling him into the water. But death was not to claim Rozi that day; a mere screwdriver became his lifesaver, enabling him to escape the predator’s clutches.

The Unforeseen Encounter

Rozi’s encounter with the crocodile was as sudden as it was terrifying. Taken by surprise, he was dragged into the water, fighting for his life. But his quick thinking saved him in this life-threatening scenario. Clinging onto a pontoon, Rozi started reciting prayers from the Quran while his nephew came to his aid, punching the crocodile and using a screwdriver to poke its eye, forcing the beast to release its grip.

A Rising Trend in the ‘Croc Attack Capital’

Rozi’s survival is not just a tale of personal courage and survival, but an emblem of a growing issue on Bangka Island. This region of Indonesia has earned the grim title of the ‘crocodile attack capital of the world’. And there’s good reason. Since 2014, Indonesia has seen almost 10 times more saltwater crocodile attacks than any other country, with at least 478 fatalities and 531 injuries. The number of attacks has been escalating exponentially since 2011, especially in areas rife with tin mining.

The Human-Crocodile Conflict

The increasing frequency of crocodile attacks on Bangka Island is intertwined with human activities and industrial encroachment into crocodile habitats. The landscape of the island is dotted with flooded former mining craters, which have inadvertently created new potential habitats for crocodiles. Activities like wildcat tin mining, palm oil plantations, and sand mining not only disrupt the natural habitats of the creatures but also put those involved in such operations in danger, as Rozi’s story illustrates.

Rozi’s tale is a stark reminder of the hazards that locals and workers in the region confront. It underscores the urgent need for effective measures to ensure the safety of those whose livelihoods bring them into close contact with these formidable predators.

0
Indonesia Survival Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Irian Jaya, Indonesia Shaken by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Surviving a Crocodile Attack: A Tin Miner’s Tale from the 'Crocodile Attack Capital of the World'

By BNN Correspondents

Papua, Indonesia Shaken by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

No Tsunami Threat Following 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia

By BNN Correspondents

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Papua Region of Indonesia ...
@Indonesia · 5 hours
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Papua Region of Indonesia ...
heart comment 0
The Year in Travel 2023: Surge, Highlights and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Year in Travel 2023: Surge, Highlights and Challenges
Revenge Travel Wave of 2023: A Journey of Rediscovery

By BNN Correspondents

Revenge Travel Wave of 2023: A Journey of Rediscovery
Indonesia to Implement New Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Indonesia to Implement New Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024
Revenge Travel in 2023: A Global Resurgence of Unique and Offbeat Tourism

By BNN Correspondents

Revenge Travel in 2023: A Global Resurgence of Unique and Offbeat Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
4 mins
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
5 mins
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
5 mins
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
6 mins
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
7 mins
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
7 mins
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
10 mins
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
11 mins
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
13 mins
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app