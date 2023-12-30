Screwdriver Saves Life: Miner Escapes Crocodile Attack on Bangka Island

In the heart of the world’s ‘crocodile attack capital,’ Bangka Island, Indonesia, a tin miner named Rozi has lived to tell a tale of survival against the odds. This 54-year-old man’s day of work ended differently than most when he was suddenly attacked by a crocodile. As he was cleaning himself post-shift, the reptile sunk its teeth into him, pulling him into the water. But death was not to claim Rozi that day; a mere screwdriver became his lifesaver, enabling him to escape the predator’s clutches.

The Unforeseen Encounter

Rozi’s encounter with the crocodile was as sudden as it was terrifying. Taken by surprise, he was dragged into the water, fighting for his life. But his quick thinking saved him in this life-threatening scenario. Clinging onto a pontoon, Rozi started reciting prayers from the Quran while his nephew came to his aid, punching the crocodile and using a screwdriver to poke its eye, forcing the beast to release its grip.

A Rising Trend in the ‘Croc Attack Capital’

Rozi’s survival is not just a tale of personal courage and survival, but an emblem of a growing issue on Bangka Island. This region of Indonesia has earned the grim title of the ‘crocodile attack capital of the world’. And there’s good reason. Since 2014, Indonesia has seen almost 10 times more saltwater crocodile attacks than any other country, with at least 478 fatalities and 531 injuries. The number of attacks has been escalating exponentially since 2011, especially in areas rife with tin mining.

The Human-Crocodile Conflict

The increasing frequency of crocodile attacks on Bangka Island is intertwined with human activities and industrial encroachment into crocodile habitats. The landscape of the island is dotted with flooded former mining craters, which have inadvertently created new potential habitats for crocodiles. Activities like wildcat tin mining, palm oil plantations, and sand mining not only disrupt the natural habitats of the creatures but also put those involved in such operations in danger, as Rozi’s story illustrates.

Rozi’s tale is a stark reminder of the hazards that locals and workers in the region confront. It underscores the urgent need for effective measures to ensure the safety of those whose livelihoods bring them into close contact with these formidable predators.