Education

Salimah: Empowering Indonesian Women through Home-Based Initiatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Salimah: Empowering Indonesian Women through Home-Based Initiatives

In a recent gathering of the Muslimah Brotherhood Center (PP Salimah), Etty Praktiknyowati, the General Chairman, underscored the crucial role of homes as the fundamental platform for women’s charity work in Indonesia. As part of her address, she reiterated Salimah’s dedication to improving the lives of women, children, and families through the strategic use of homes for various initiatives.

Salimah’s Home-Based Initiatives

Among the initiatives she mentioned were the Baitul Quran Salimah (BQS), a center for Quranic education, Salimah outlets for retail transactions, educational houses for senior and pre-marital schools, and Integrated Mother’s Schools. These programs are all designed to contribute positively to the community by encouraging personal growth and development.

Confronting Challenges

Praktiknyowati acknowledged the intricate challenges faced by Indonesian women at both local and global levels, urging the organization’s managers to remain steadfast in their advocacy for women, children, and families. Despite these challenges, Salimah remains committed to its mission of contributing to human development in Indonesia by encouraging values such as piety, nobility, happiness, intelligence, health, and environmental consciousness.

Salimah’s Expansive Network

With 35 Regional Leaders in provincial capitals, 390 in cities, 2126 Branch Leaders in subdistricts, 1027 in villages/wards, and an overseas representative in Taiwan, Salimah has a vast presence across Indonesia. Praktiknyowati drew parallels between the efforts of the organization’s founders in establishing Salimah and the current leaders’ work in expanding it. This expansive network is intended to serve as a catalyst for the improvement of life quality for Indonesian women, children, and families.

Education Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

