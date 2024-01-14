Poaching in Focus: The Death of Rahman the Elephant and Indonesia’s Endangered Wildlife

In the leafy expanse of Tesso Nilo National Park, Riau Province, a grim discovery was made on January 10th. Rahman, a 46-year-old Sumatran elephant—known and loved by park staff—lay lifeless, his left tusk brutally removed. The park’s head, Heru Sutmantoro, suspects poaching, possibly involving poisoning, as the cause of this tragic incident. The loss of Rahman marks the second poaching incident within two months in the park, underscoring a grave issue that plagues Indonesia: the human-wildlife conflict (HWC).

Poaching: A Persistent Problem

The incident came to light when Rahman’s mahout, Jumadi, found the elephant on the verge of death. Despite desperate attempts at providing emergency medical care, Rahman could not be saved. This heartbreaking scene echoes an incident from November 2023, when a two-year-old elephant from the same park succumbed to injuries from nylon ropes, a chilling testament to the perils faced by these majestic creatures.

Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Growing Concern

Indonesia’s biodiversity is both a blessing and a curse. The country’s lush ecosystems host a wide range of species, but they also set the stage for frequent HWCs, which often result in the loss of human life, material damage, and the death of endangered animals. According to data from the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), there were 113 HWC incidents in Aceh from 2019 to 2023, with 33 involving Sumatran elephants. These encounters resulted in 22 elephant deaths, highlighting the dire need for conflict-mitigation strategies.

Illegal Ivory Trade: A Looming Threat

The illicit ivory trade adds another layer of threat to these endangered elephants. A notable case from 2021 involved the arrest of 11 individuals for killing five Sumatran elephants in Aceh Province and trading their tusks. It’s a stark reminder of the grim reality these creatures face and the urgent need for stricter law enforcement and conservation efforts.

The fight to save these giants is far from over. Among those leading the charge is Farwiza Farhan, a marine biologist who has dedicated her life to protecting Sumatra’s Leuser Ecosystem—home to endangered species like tigers, orangutans, elephants, and Sumatran rhinoceros. Through her work with the HAkA Foundation, Farhan has been instrumental in strengthening laws, preventing destructive infrastructure plans, and training local communities to protect their environment. Her efforts demonstrate the power of local action in global conservation, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing struggle to protect Sumatra’s elephants.