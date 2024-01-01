en English
Indonesia

Papua, Indonesia Struck by Strongest Earthquake in Decades, Ignites Tsunami Fears Across Region

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Papua, Indonesia Struck by Strongest Earthquake in Decades, Ignites Tsunami Fears Across Region

On the first Sunday of 2024, Papua, Indonesia became the epicenter of a significant seismic event. A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), shook the region, marking it as the most potent tremor to hit the area in over four decades, according to the U.S. Geological Survey records.

Revised Figures and No Tsunami Threat

Initially, the EMSC had assessed the earthquake to have a magnitude of 6.2 with a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles). However, the figures were later revised, indicating a slightly higher magnitude of 6.3 and a reduced depth of 39 km (24.23 miles). Despite the substantial magnitude of the quake, the United States Tsunami Warning System confirmed that it did not pose a tsunami threat.

In the aftermath of the tremor, there were reports of significant damage, including destroyed homes and the outbreak of fires. This led to the deployment of army personnel to assist in the rescue operations, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Subsequent Seismic Activity

Adding to the wave of seismic activity, a separate but related incident saw a more powerful earthquake strike with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. This quake caused substantial damage to buildings and resulted in power outages for thousands. Fears of a tsunami forced some coastal residents to seek higher ground.

In a related development, a tsunami under one meter in height was observed reaching South Korea’s east coast following the massive earthquake that hit Japan. South Korea’s meteorological agency issued a warning, stating there could be more and potentially larger waves in the coming hours.

Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

