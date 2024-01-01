Papua, Indonesia Struck by Strongest Earthquake in Decades, Ignites Tsunami Fears Across Region

On the first Sunday of 2024, Papua, Indonesia became the epicenter of a significant seismic event. A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), shook the region, marking it as the most potent tremor to hit the area in over four decades, according to the U.S. Geological Survey records.

Revised Figures and No Tsunami Threat

Initially, the EMSC had assessed the earthquake to have a magnitude of 6.2 with a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles). However, the figures were later revised, indicating a slightly higher magnitude of 6.3 and a reduced depth of 39 km (24.23 miles). Despite the substantial magnitude of the quake, the United States Tsunami Warning System confirmed that it did not pose a tsunami threat.

In the aftermath of the tremor, there were reports of significant damage, including destroyed homes and the outbreak of fires. This led to the deployment of army personnel to assist in the rescue operations, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Subsequent Seismic Activity

Adding to the wave of seismic activity, a separate but related incident saw a more powerful earthquake strike with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. This quake caused substantial damage to buildings and resulted in power outages for thousands. Fears of a tsunami forced some coastal residents to seek higher ground.

