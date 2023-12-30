Papua, Indonesia Shaken by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

A tremor of magnitude 6.3 rattled Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Originating at a depth of 39 kilometers (24.23 miles), the earthquake sent shockwaves across the region, without triggering a tsunami or causing any immediate reports of severe damage or casualties.

Initial Reports and Tsunami Warning

Originally, the EMSC reported the seismic event as a 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurring at a depth of 46 kilometers (28.58 miles). However, they later revised these figures. Following the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System promptly released a statement, assuring that there was no impending tsunami threat.

Indonesia’s Seismic Activity

Indonesia, found within the seismically hyperactive ‘Ring of Fire’, is no stranger to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 5.9 centered 362 kilometers east of Sinabang, Aceh province. The country’s own Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency warned of possible aftershocks and agreed with the EMSC’s revised magnitude of 6.3.

Previous Disasters

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake is yet another addition to Indonesia’s long history of seismic activity. The most fatal earthquake to strike the nation since 2018 occurred in West Java’s Cianjur city on November 21, claiming at least 331 lives and injuring nearly 600.