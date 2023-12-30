en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Papua, Indonesia Shaken by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:54 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:06 pm EST
Papua, Indonesia Shaken by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

A tremor of magnitude 6.3 rattled Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Originating at a depth of 39 kilometers (24.23 miles), the earthquake sent shockwaves across the region, without triggering a tsunami or causing any immediate reports of severe damage or casualties.

Initial Reports and Tsunami Warning

Originally, the EMSC reported the seismic event as a 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurring at a depth of 46 kilometers (28.58 miles). However, they later revised these figures. Following the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System promptly released a statement, assuring that there was no impending tsunami threat.

Indonesia’s Seismic Activity

Indonesia, found within the seismically hyperactive ‘Ring of Fire’, is no stranger to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 5.9 centered 362 kilometers east of Sinabang, Aceh province. The country’s own Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency warned of possible aftershocks and agreed with the EMSC’s revised magnitude of 6.3.

Previous Disasters

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake is yet another addition to Indonesia’s long history of seismic activity. The most fatal earthquake to strike the nation since 2018 occurred in West Java’s Cianjur city on November 21, claiming at least 331 lives and injuring nearly 600.

0
Disaster Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Couple Fights to Rebuild Dream Hotel After Devastating Flood

By BNN Correspondents

Scottish Couple Battles Against Odds to Rebuild Flood-Ravaged Hotel

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

California Biotech Executive Escapes Massive Wave, Finds Lost iPhone Amid Coastal Storm

By BNN Correspondents

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region; Armenia Aids Earthquake-Stricken Turkey

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Events and Developments Unfold in Uganda: H1 2023 ...
@Africa · 1 hour
Significant Events and Developments Unfold in Uganda: H1 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Tamil Nadu CM Declares Rs 1,000 Crore Relief Package for Flood-Affected Districts

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu CM Declares Rs 1,000 Crore Relief Package for Flood-Affected Districts
Christmas Eve Flood Tragedy in South Africa: A Mother’s Heartbreaking Loss and the Ongoing Search for the Missing

By Mazhar Abbas

Christmas Eve Flood Tragedy in South Africa: A Mother's Heartbreaking Loss and the Ongoing Search for the Missing
4 of a family tragically electrocuted in Mymensingh

By Muhammad Jawad

4 of a family tragically electrocuted in Mymensingh
Ladysmith Floods: Death Toll Rises to 22 as Toddler’s Body Found

By Israel Ojoko

Ladysmith Floods: Death Toll Rises to 22 as Toddler's Body Found
Latest Headlines
World News
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
2 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
2 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
3 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
8 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
13 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
13 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
16 mins
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
17 mins
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
21 mins
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app