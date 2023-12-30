en English
Indonesia

No Tsunami Threat Following 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:44 pm EST
No Tsunami Threat Following 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia

A potent seismic event of magnitude 6.5 rattled Indonesia, triggering an immediate evaluation by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. Despite the alarming strength of the earthquake, the system concluded that there was no ensuing tsunami threat. Such substantial quakes often spark tsunami concerns, particularly in geologically active regions like Indonesia, nestled in the turbulent Pacific ‘Ring of Fire.’

Understanding the ‘Ring of Fire’

The ‘Ring of Fire’ is a notorious zone known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Indonesia, a significant part of this ring, has borne the brunt of devastating tsunamis in the past, a result of such seismic activity. But, the announcement from the U.S. Tsunami Warning System this time around helped allay immediate fears among the populace and authorities.

The Importance of Accurate Assessments

Prompt and precise assessments are critical for launching appropriate emergency responses and safeguarding public safety. Thanks to the lack of tsunami threat, residents and emergency services could focus on assessing the damage and rolling out necessary aid without the pressure of immediate evacuation to higher ground.

Details of the Indonesia Earthquake

The quake struck off Indonesia’s western province of Aceh on Saturday, without causing giant waves. Originally reported as a 6.5 magnitude undersea earthquake, it was later revised to 6.3 by the country’s meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency. The quake’s epicenter was positioned 372 km southwest of Calang city, the capital of Aceh Jaya regency, at a depth of 12 km. Notably, the tremors did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Positioned on the vulnerable quake-hit zone of the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire,’ Indonesia is no stranger to earthquakes. However, the swift and precise response by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System in assessing the situation underscores the importance of international cooperation and robust warning systems in minimizing disaster risks and ensuring public safety.

Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

