New Indonesian Land Regulation: A Double-Edged Sword for Customary Lands

Indonesia’s new Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 78/2023, signed on December 8, 2023, designed to expedite compensation for land acquisition in national development projects, carries potential implications for landowners and customary land practices. The regulation modifies the previous one by easing the compensation requirements. It enables individuals who’ve stayed on land for a minimum of ten years without formal ownership documents to qualify for reimbursement or relocation packages.

A Beacon of Hope for Rempang Island Residents

The change seemingly favors the inhabitants of Rempang Island, Batam, in the Riau Islands. These locals have resided on the land for generations without formal land titles and have faced eviction threats due to an upcoming ecotourism project. Therefore, the new law offers a glimmer of hope for these residents.

Ambiguity Breeds Anxiety

However, the regulation also contains vague provisions that could result in the government seizing land without compensation, using governor policies as a cover. This scenario is particularly worrisome for customary lands that have not been officially recognized by the government. As per the Customary Region Registration Body, of 1,336 customary region maps, only 219 have been acknowledged by regional administrations. This oversight leaves over 23 million hectares of customary land unrecognized. The new regulation could empower the state to acquire these lands for national projects, overlooking the Constitutional Court decision No. 35/2012, which distinguishes between customary forest and state forestry.

Threading the Needle of Legal Rights and Power

This situation stirs up apprehensions regarding potential power abuses and neglect of Constitutional Court rulings. The regulation appears to offer a fair compensation deal on the surface, but it harbors possible risks and hidden snares for customary lands and their inhabitants. It’s now up to the government to ensure that this new policy doesn’t turn into a tool for exploitation but rather serves as a means to achieve fair and equitable development.