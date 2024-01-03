en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Mustofa Bisri Recites Poems for Palestine, Reflects Indonesia’s Solidarity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Mustofa Bisri Recites Poems for Palestine, Reflects Indonesia’s Solidarity

In a heartfelt expression of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, renowned Indonesian scholar and poet Mustofa Bisri, popularly known as Gus Mus, delivered a poignant poetry recitation at the ‘Prayers and Poems for Palestine’ event in Jakarta. Held at the Usmar Ismail Building, Gus Mus’s verses, drawn from his work and that of eminent Damascene poet Nizar Qabbani, created a reflective atmosphere that underscored the human tragedy and societal indifference surrounding the Palestinian plight.

A Moving Recitation

Gus Mus’s recitation included the moving verses of Qabbani’s ‘Thariqun Wahid’ or ‘One Way,’ a poem that emphasizes the futility of poetry in the face of armed conflict. He also recited from his poem ‘Are You Too Fearful or Am I Too Sensitive,’ drawing attention to the contrast between human suffering and societal apathy. These recitations served not only as a form of artistic expression but also as a powerful commentary on the state of the world.

Indonesia’s Stance on Palestine

The event reflected Indonesia’s anti-colonial stance and its strong support for the Palestinian cause. Indonesia’s commitment to Palestinian statehood is deeply rooted in the nation’s constitution and is a cause ardently supported by both the government and the people. The ‘Prayers and Poems for Palestine’ event further demonstrated this commitment, with Gus Mus’s recitations acting as a call to action for greater awareness and support for those suffering under colonization.

Leadership and Advocacy

Gus Mus’s role as a leader and advocate extends beyond his poetry. As the Mustasyar of PBNU and a leading figure at the Pesantren Raudlatuh Tholibin, he has consistently used his influence to support the Palestinian cause. His commitment to raising awareness of the Palestinian plight and advocating for their rights underscores the importance of empathy and solidarity in the face of global adversity.

As the world continues to grapple with the complexities of the Palestinian issue, events like ‘Prayers and Poems for Palestine’ and the efforts of individuals like Gus Mus serve as important reminders of the power of poetry and the importance of human empathy in addressing global issues.

0
Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesia's Economy Battles Job Losses Amid Global Demand Shrinking

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia's State Power Firm Consumes 1 Million Metric Tons of Biomass in 2023 to Cut Coal Dependency

By Nitish Verma

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo Stresses Education for Leveraging 2030 Demographic Bonus

By BNN Correspondents

Stakeholders Call for Sports-Focused Undergraduate Nursing Curriculum

By Salman Khan

Indonesian Election Watchdog Summons Vice-Presidential Candidate Over ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Indonesian Election Watchdog Summons Vice-Presidential Candidate Over ...
heart comment 0
Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management’s New President Director in Indonesia

By Saboor Bayat

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management's New President Director in Indonesia
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat

By BNN Correspondents

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
Sumedang Earthquake: More Significant Impact Than Initially Anticipated, BNPB Reports

By BNN Correspondents

Sumedang Earthquake: More Significant Impact Than Initially Anticipated, BNPB Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
55 seconds
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
1 min
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
1 min
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
1 min
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
2 mins
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
2 mins
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
2 mins
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
2 mins
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app