Mustofa Bisri Recites Poems for Palestine, Reflects Indonesia’s Solidarity

In a heartfelt expression of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, renowned Indonesian scholar and poet Mustofa Bisri, popularly known as Gus Mus, delivered a poignant poetry recitation at the ‘Prayers and Poems for Palestine’ event in Jakarta. Held at the Usmar Ismail Building, Gus Mus’s verses, drawn from his work and that of eminent Damascene poet Nizar Qabbani, created a reflective atmosphere that underscored the human tragedy and societal indifference surrounding the Palestinian plight.

A Moving Recitation

Gus Mus’s recitation included the moving verses of Qabbani’s ‘Thariqun Wahid’ or ‘One Way,’ a poem that emphasizes the futility of poetry in the face of armed conflict. He also recited from his poem ‘Are You Too Fearful or Am I Too Sensitive,’ drawing attention to the contrast between human suffering and societal apathy. These recitations served not only as a form of artistic expression but also as a powerful commentary on the state of the world.

Indonesia’s Stance on Palestine

The event reflected Indonesia’s anti-colonial stance and its strong support for the Palestinian cause. Indonesia’s commitment to Palestinian statehood is deeply rooted in the nation’s constitution and is a cause ardently supported by both the government and the people. The ‘Prayers and Poems for Palestine’ event further demonstrated this commitment, with Gus Mus’s recitations acting as a call to action for greater awareness and support for those suffering under colonization.

Leadership and Advocacy

Gus Mus’s role as a leader and advocate extends beyond his poetry. As the Mustasyar of PBNU and a leading figure at the Pesantren Raudlatuh Tholibin, he has consistently used his influence to support the Palestinian cause. His commitment to raising awareness of the Palestinian plight and advocating for their rights underscores the importance of empathy and solidarity in the face of global adversity.

As the world continues to grapple with the complexities of the Palestinian issue, events like ‘Prayers and Poems for Palestine’ and the efforts of individuals like Gus Mus serve as important reminders of the power of poetry and the importance of human empathy in addressing global issues.