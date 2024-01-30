Mowilex Indonesia Establishes Scientific Advisory Board to Strengthen R&D Capabilities

Leading paint and coatings manufacturer, PT Mowilex Indonesia, has taken a significant stride towards bolstering its research and development (R&D) prowess with the establishment of a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This move is expected to enhance Mowilex's capacity for innovation and fortify its standing as an industry leader.

Board Formation and Objectives

The formation of the SAB marks a critical juncture in Mowilex's continued commitment to excellence, as it aims to stay abreast of industry trends and technologies. The board held its inaugural meeting on January 24, 2024, with the primary role of providing strategic guidance for the company's R&D initiatives, while adhering to industry standards and best practices.

Valuable Insights and Competitive Edge

Novina Tjahjadi, Head of R&D at Mowilex, anticipates that the SAB will offer valuable insights that will bolster the company's R&D efforts. CEO Niko Safavi echoed these sentiments, expressing that the SAB would assist Mowilex in maintaining its competitive edge and accelerate the development of new products.

Expert Members and Future Expansion

The SAB currently boasts the expertise of industry veterans like Prof. Raymond Fernando and Dr. Raja Krishnamurthy. Their extensive experience from academia and the industry is expected to significantly contribute to Mowilex's R&D strategies. The board is projected to expand with the inclusion of more members in 2024.

PT Mowilex Indonesia, a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is recognized for its strong environmental ethics and sustainability efforts, including its distinction as Indonesia's first certified carbon neutral paint manufacturer.