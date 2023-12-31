en English
Disaster

Mount Semeru Erupts: A Significant Volcanic Event in Indonesia

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
Mount Semeru Erupts: A Significant Volcanic Event in Indonesia

Mount Semeru, Indonesia’s highest peak, erupted with a powerful display of nature’s force on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2:07 PM local time, sending a column of ash 800 meters above the volcano’s summit, or approximately 4,476 meters above sea level. The eruption created a significant gray, dense ash plume that drifted in a southerly and southwesterly direction, triggering danger alerts for the surrounding environment, aviation safety, and local inhabitants.

Eyewitness Account of the Eruption

Footage from the scene captured the moment when Mount Semeru spewed a colossal cloud of gray ash above its crater, which subsequently enshrouded the mountain and neighboring rice paddy fields, roads, and bridges, casting an ominous black shroud over the sky. The Environment Ministry shared a video on Twitter showing a pyroclastic flow – a deadly mixture of lava rocks and hot gases, cascading down the mountainside.

Evacuation and Immediate Impact

In response to the eruption, authorities imposed an 8-kilometer no-go zone and evacuated thousands of residents from villages in East Java. Despite the severity of the eruption, no casualties have been reported, and air travel has not been immediately disrupted. However, with around 2,500 people forced to evacuate, the human impact of the event is palpable. This eruption has ominous echoes of a similar event last year, when Semeru erupted, causing more than 50 fatalities and displacing thousands.

Indonesia’s Volcanic Landscape

Indonesia is no stranger to such dramatic geological events. The country, an archipelago of 270 million people situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the most disaster-prone nations globally. With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the most significant number of people living within close proximity to a volcano worldwide – an estimated 8.6 million people within a 10-kilometer range. This latest eruption, approximately 640 km east of the capital, Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes in western Java, including one last month that claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

