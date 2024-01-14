en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Mount Marapi Erupts Again, Spouting Ash High into the Sky

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Mount Marapi Erupts Again, Spouting Ash High into the Sky

Mount Marapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, witnessed another significant eruption on Sunday, belching smoke and ash approximately 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) into the sky. The Marapi Volcano Observation Post in West Sumatra province documented the towering ash column, a stark reminder of the power and unpredictability of our planet’s natural forces.

The Aftermath of the Eruption

The eruption caused ash rain to descend upon the vicinity, cloaking local roads and vehicles in a veil of grey. Despite the spectacle and potential dangers associated with such an event, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The local authorities were on high alert, monitoring the situation closely, ready to act swiftly to safeguard public safety and assess any potential threats to the surrounding communities.

Understanding the Risks

Volcanic eruptions, while breathtaking, can pose serious risks. They have the potential to impact air quality adversely, disrupt transportation, and affect agriculture. As the ash from Mount Marapi’s eruption rained down, these risks became a reality, highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance and preparedness in the face of such natural phenomena.

Indonesia’s Seismic Activity

Indonesia, situated on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ experiences regular seismic activity due to its location on multiple tectonic plates. This positioning makes volcanic eruptions a relatively frequent occurrence, with nearly 130 active volcanoes scattered across the country. Mount Marapi, being the most active volcano on Sumatra island, is a prime example of this geological reality.

0
Indonesia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Indonesia

See more
2 hours ago
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
One of Indonesia’s leading economists, Mohammad Faisal, has underscored the transformative impact of reforms implemented by Erick Thohir in his management of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN). Faisal, who serves as the Executive Director of the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), lauded Thohir’s strategy for driving the BUMNs towards improved efficiency, superior management, and increased competitiveness,
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
11 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
11 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
10 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
11 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
11 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
48 seconds
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
1 min
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
1 min
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
2 mins
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
3 mins
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
4 mins
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
5 mins
Zambian People Will Decide UPND's Fate, Despite 'Imingalato', Says Sean Tembo
Trump's Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy
6 mins
Trump's Potential Return to Presidency: Unwavering Support Amid Controversy
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app