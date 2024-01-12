Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Eruption: Thousands Evacuated as Alert Status Rises to Maximum

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, situated on the Flores Island of Eastern Indonesia, has propelled the local authorities to escalate the alert status to its apex. This significant volcanic unrest has instigated the evacuation of thousands of residents from the vicinity of the volcano, seeking refuge in temporary shelters and causing substantial disruption.

Rising Threat and Evacuation

The volcanic activity at Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has been on the rise, leading to the displacement of 5,464 individuals. The volcano’s danger level has ascended to its highest fourth level since its eruption on January 9th. This eruption spewed a column of ash reaching up to 1,500 meters high, signifying an imminent risk. Consequently, authorities have urged people to steer clear of danger zones encompassing a 4-km radius of the peak.

Emergency Measures and Precautions

In response to the escalating volcanic threat, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center has raised the eruption level to Level 3. They have declared an emergency phase for the East Florest district, affecting a total of 7,015 individuals. Over 5,500 people have been displaced to evacuation centers. Authorities have advised locals to remain vigilant for potential flooding and don protective masks to mitigate the respiratory hazards posed by volcanic ash.

Continued Volcanic Activity and Alert

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki has resulted in towering ash clouds two kilometers above its peak. This persistent volcanic activity has necessitated the highest level of alert and evacuation orders for nearby residents. Public kitchens have been set up at evacuation points to cater to the food needs of the displaced. The natural disaster alert is in effect until January 14th, with authorities cautioning people to avoid entering the perilous zones within a 4-km radius of the peak.