en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi Eruption: Alert Level Raised, Thousands Evacuated

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Mount Lewotobi Eruption: Alert Level Raised, Thousands Evacuated

On Wednesday, the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in eastern Indonesia’s Flores Island erupted, projecting ash clouds two kilometers above its peak. This significant event prompted the local government to escalate the alert status to the highest level (level 4), subsequently issuing an evacuation order for the residents in the vicinity.

Evacuation and Safety Measures

About 5,000 people have been relocated to two temporary shelters, ensuring their safety from the potential aftermath of the eruption. The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) had last week raised the volcano’s alert status to the second-highest level. Responding to the eruption, the PVMBG has now implemented an exclusion zone of four to five kilometers around the crater, warning locals of potential flooding due to volcanic mudflows. Residents have also been counselled to wear masks as a safeguard against inhaling volcanic ash.

Indonesia’s Volcanic Landscape

Indonesia, located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, is a hotspot for volcanic and seismic activities. The nation is home to nearly 130 volcanoes, with the potential for significant eruptions a constant concern. Concurrently, Mount Marapi on Sumatra island has also seen its alert status elevated to the second-highest level, with a 4.5-kilometer exclusion zone now in place around its crater. It’s noteworthy that Marapi’s eruption in December caused 23 fatalities.

The Human Element

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki emphasizes the human element in the face of natural phenomena. As the joint search and rescue team successfully evacuated 31 individuals from the endangered Waiula Village, it underlines the resilience, courage, and unity of communities when confronted with the mighty forces of nature. With an ongoing eruption, the people of Indonesia continue to navigate their lives amidst the looming threat of volcanic activity, exhibiting remarkable endurance and adaptability.

0
Indonesia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Indonesia

See more
2 hours ago
ACDI-MPC Keen to Resume Manado-Davao Flight Service Amid Market Opportunities
The ACDI Multipurpose Cooperative (ACDI-MPC), a major player in the Philippines’ cooperative scene, has voiced its interest in becoming the provider for the revived Manado-Davao flight service, citing the strong market potential that had been identified before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the route previously serviced by Garuda Airlines. The chairman of ACDI-MPC, Retired Major General
ACDI-MPC Keen to Resume Manado-Davao Flight Service Amid Market Opportunities
MORA to Issue Second Phase of Shelf-Registration Sukuk Ijarah II Worth IDR 750 Billion
4 hours ago
MORA to Issue Second Phase of Shelf-Registration Sukuk Ijarah II Worth IDR 750 Billion
PURI Assigns MEP Contract for Batam Apartment Project to Affiliate PGS
4 hours ago
PURI Assigns MEP Contract for Batam Apartment Project to Affiliate PGS
Mitsubishi Chemical Transfers Indonesian Subsidiary in Strategic Reorientation
2 hours ago
Mitsubishi Chemical Transfers Indonesian Subsidiary in Strategic Reorientation
Significant Eruption at Mount Lewotobi Male Sends Ash Plume 2,000 Meters High
2 hours ago
Significant Eruption at Mount Lewotobi Male Sends Ash Plume 2,000 Meters High
Philippine and Indonesian Presidents Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
4 hours ago
Philippine and Indonesian Presidents Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
11 seconds
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
1 min
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
2 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
6 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
14 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
14 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
14 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
17 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
23 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
31 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app