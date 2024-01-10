Mitsubishi Chemical Transfers Indonesian Subsidiary in Strategic Reorientation

In a decisive move that marks a shift in strategic direction, Mitsubishi Chemical has finalized the sale of its Indonesian subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Indonesia, to affiliates of Lintas Citra Pratama. The latter is an enterprise with a vision to commercialize paraxylene, a critical chemical product instrumental in the production of purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

Mitsubishi Chemical Indonesia: A Market Stalwart

Mitsubishi Chemical Indonesia has been a robust player in the PTA market since its inception in 1991. The subsidiary’s facility, located in Kota Cilegon, has a PTA production capacity of 660,000 tonnes per year. In the last fiscal year, ended in March 2023, the company recorded sales revenues of USD 455 million, despite a net income loss before tax of USD 4 million.

Strategic Reorientation

The decision to sell the subsidiary, despite its steady market performance, underscores Mitsubishi’s intent to pursue different strategic directions. This move is also part of Mitsubishi’s broader strategy to realign its operations and commercial interests in South East Asia, particularly in the paraxylene sector, a primary raw material for PTA.

Future Path

Following the sale, Lintas Citra Pratama will take over the operation and commercialization of paraxylene in the region. This transfer of power signifies Mitsubishi Chemical’s focus on expanding its operations and exploring new opportunities. As the baton passes to Lintas Citra Pratama, the paraxylene sector in South East Asia is set to witness a new phase of change and evolution, stimulated by the company’s plans to commercialize the product.