en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Mitsubishi Chemical Transfers Indonesian Subsidiary in Strategic Reorientation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Mitsubishi Chemical Transfers Indonesian Subsidiary in Strategic Reorientation

In a decisive move that marks a shift in strategic direction, Mitsubishi Chemical has finalized the sale of its Indonesian subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Indonesia, to affiliates of Lintas Citra Pratama. The latter is an enterprise with a vision to commercialize paraxylene, a critical chemical product instrumental in the production of purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

Mitsubishi Chemical Indonesia: A Market Stalwart

Mitsubishi Chemical Indonesia has been a robust player in the PTA market since its inception in 1991. The subsidiary’s facility, located in Kota Cilegon, has a PTA production capacity of 660,000 tonnes per year. In the last fiscal year, ended in March 2023, the company recorded sales revenues of USD 455 million, despite a net income loss before tax of USD 4 million.

Strategic Reorientation

The decision to sell the subsidiary, despite its steady market performance, underscores Mitsubishi’s intent to pursue different strategic directions. This move is also part of Mitsubishi’s broader strategy to realign its operations and commercial interests in South East Asia, particularly in the paraxylene sector, a primary raw material for PTA.

Future Path

Following the sale, Lintas Citra Pratama will take over the operation and commercialization of paraxylene in the region. This transfer of power signifies Mitsubishi Chemical’s focus on expanding its operations and exploring new opportunities. As the baton passes to Lintas Citra Pratama, the paraxylene sector in South East Asia is set to witness a new phase of change and evolution, stimulated by the company’s plans to commercialize the product.

0
Asia Business Indonesia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
5 mins ago
Nikkei 225 Hits 33-year High Amid Mixed Global Market Performance
In a display of mixed outcomes, the global financial markets have shown varied performance, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 hitting a 33-year high, while other Asia Pacific markets have shown declines. The Nikkei 225 surged over 2%, crossing the 34,000 mark for the first time since March 1990, closing at an astounding 34,441.72. This surge was
Nikkei 225 Hits 33-year High Amid Mixed Global Market Performance
Commemorating Homecoming Day: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Triumphant Return
36 mins ago
Commemorating Homecoming Day: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Triumphant Return
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
1 hour ago
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
Taiwan's Military Prepares for Potential Invasion Amid Rising Threats
7 mins ago
Taiwan's Military Prepares for Potential Invasion Amid Rising Threats
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
7 mins ago
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
26 mins ago
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
Latest Headlines
World News
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
25 seconds
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
3 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
3 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
3 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
4 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
4 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
5 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
5 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
6 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
3 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app