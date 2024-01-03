en English
Indonesia

Military Command and Community Collaborate to Prevent Batingsor in Tampang Village

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Military Command and Community Collaborate to Prevent Batingsor in Tampang Village

In the tranquil settings of Tampang Village, in Lampihong Sub-district, South Kalimantan, the local Lampihong 1001-05 Subdistrict Military Command (Koramil) has embarked on an initiative aimed at safeguarding their community from the threats of batingsor – floods, tornadoes, and landslides. The undertaking, described by Second Lieutenant Inf. Mulyanto of the HSU-Balangan 1001 District Military Command as a devotional work, is not just about anticipating natural disasters, but also about promoting a clean and tidy environment that is shielded from disease and natural occurrences.

Collaboration for Community Safety

The initiative saw a harmonious coordination between the military, local police, the village head, and community members. The primary focus of their collective effort was an irrigation channel, approximately 800 meters long. The aim was to ensure smooth water flow and prevent flooding during the rainy season, a common issue in the region. This collaborative effort shows how a community can come together to protect their surroundings and ensure safety.

Community Involvement and Awareness

The active involvement of the local community is an integral part of this initiative. Local figure Ahmad Husaini lauded the effort as a joint endeavor to prevent batingsor and encourage public cleanliness and awareness. The initiative has not only cleaned up the waterways but also fostered a sense of unity and shared responsibility among the villagers.

A Model for Disaster Preparedness

The initiative taken by the Lampihong 1001-05 Subdistrict Military Command (Koramil) serves as a model for other communities, highlighting the importance of proactive disaster preparedness and the power of community collaboration. It is a testament to the fact that when a community stands together, they can overcome any challenge that nature might throw at them.

