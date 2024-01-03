META Acquires Stake in IME, Boosting Asset Base as Nusantara’s Development Progresses

PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk (META), one of Indonesia’s notable infrastructure companies, has recently made a significant move in expanding its asset base. The company, through its energy-focused subsidiary PT Energi Infrastruktur (EI), has acquired a formidable 38.77% stake in PT Inpola Meka Energi (IME). A total of 496,645 shares were involved in this transaction.

IME’s Power Contribution

IME is a prominent player in the Indonesian energy sector, owning the concession of a Mini Hydropower Plant situated in Lau Gunung, Dairi Regency, North Sumatra. The plant, which started its operations on December 21, 2020, has an impressive capacity of 2×5 megawatts. This acquisition is expected to fortify META’s asset base and equity, thereby enhancing its market standing.

Impact on META and EI

Dahlia Evawani, the Corporate Secretary of META, envisages this acquisition as a strategic move to bolster the company’s equity. EI, founded by META in 2013 as a sub-holding for its energy businesses, had reported a hefty total asset worth of IDR 707.33 billion as of September 30, 2023. The procurement of IME’s stake was made using EI’s internal cash reserves. As per IDNFinancials data, META’s consolidated cash and cash equivalent stood at IDR 186.33 billion as of the same date.

Infrastructure Development in Indonesia

In a parallel development, Indonesia’s ambitious project for a new capital city, Nusantara, is progressing steadily. President Joko Widodo inaugurated the construction of Nusantara’s airport in November 2023. Expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024, the airport will feature a 3,000-meter runway and will be located 23 km from Nusantara’s zero point and 120 km from Balikpapan. The development of the Nusantara National Capital (IKN) area has reached 40 percent as of August 10, 2023, reflecting the nation’s commitment to infrastructure development.