en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management’s New President Director in Indonesia

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management’s New President Director in Indonesia

In a significant move reflecting the shifting dynamics in the financial services industry, BNP Paribas Asset Management, the asset management division of the Paris-based global banking giant, BNP Paribas, has made a strategic leadership change in its Indonesian operations. The company has appointed Maya Kamdani as the new president director, a seasoned professional with over a quarter of a century’s worth of experience in the industry.

Maya Kamdani: From Marketing Head to President Director

Kamdani, who has been part of the Indonesian unit of BNP Paribas Asset Management since 2008, has held several key positions within the organization. Prior to her recent promotion, she served as the deputy president director and head of marketing. Her ascendance to the role of president director marks a significant step in her illustrious career and a testament to her broad expertise in the financial services sector.

A New Chapter in Jakarta

As the president director, Kamdani will be based out of Jakarta. Her role will entail reporting to Mike Nikou, the Asia-Pacific CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management, who operates from Hong Kong. The change in leadership signals a fresh wave of strategic direction for the company’s Indonesian operations.

Transition from Priyo Santoso

Kamdani is taking over the reins from Priyo Santoso, who has chosen to retire from BNP Paribas. Santoso’s decision to explore new opportunities outside the company marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one under Kamdani’s leadership. BNP Paribas Asset Management’s Indonesian operations are now poised for a new direction, under the guidance of a leader with a deep understanding of the financial services landscape and a proven track record.

BNP Paribas is a global banking heavyweight, offering a wide array of services including commercial, retail, investment, and private and corporate banking. Its asset management division provides investment advisory services to institutions and individuals worldwide, playing a critical role in shaping global financial dynamics.

0
Asia Business Indonesia
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar

By Geeta Pillai

Zuhlke Group Announces Significant Organizational Restructuring for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Pattaya Sets Goal of 27 Million Tourists for 2024 Amidst Tourism Boom

By BNN Correspondents

Prof. Furuta Motoo on Vietnam's Cultural Industries and Regional Stature

By Dil Bar Irshad

Asia's Video Industry Set to Surge to $165 Billion by 2028: Study ...
@Asia · 42 mins
Asia's Video Industry Set to Surge to $165 Billion by 2028: Study ...
heart comment 0
Vietnamese Embassy Ensures Citizens’ Safety Following Japan Earthquake

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vietnamese Embassy Ensures Citizens' Safety Following Japan Earthquake
Hong Kong’s Grace Lau Achieves Historic Milestone in World Karate Rankings

By Salman Khan

Hong Kong's Grace Lau Achieves Historic Milestone in World Karate Rankings
Vietnam Launches National Programme to Boost Labour Productivity

By Nitish Verma

Vietnam Launches National Programme to Boost Labour Productivity
Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates ‘Floral Rendezvous’ in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar

By BNN Correspondents

Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter Celebrates 'Floral Rendezvous' in Tribute to Late Remani Nambiar
Latest Headlines
World News
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
44 seconds
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
56 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
1 min
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
1 min
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
1 min
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
2 mins
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
2 mins
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app