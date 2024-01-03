Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management’s New President Director in Indonesia

In a significant move reflecting the shifting dynamics in the financial services industry, BNP Paribas Asset Management, the asset management division of the Paris-based global banking giant, BNP Paribas, has made a strategic leadership change in its Indonesian operations. The company has appointed Maya Kamdani as the new president director, a seasoned professional with over a quarter of a century’s worth of experience in the industry.

Maya Kamdani: From Marketing Head to President Director

Kamdani, who has been part of the Indonesian unit of BNP Paribas Asset Management since 2008, has held several key positions within the organization. Prior to her recent promotion, she served as the deputy president director and head of marketing. Her ascendance to the role of president director marks a significant step in her illustrious career and a testament to her broad expertise in the financial services sector.

A New Chapter in Jakarta

As the president director, Kamdani will be based out of Jakarta. Her role will entail reporting to Mike Nikou, the Asia-Pacific CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management, who operates from Hong Kong. The change in leadership signals a fresh wave of strategic direction for the company’s Indonesian operations.

Transition from Priyo Santoso

Kamdani is taking over the reins from Priyo Santoso, who has chosen to retire from BNP Paribas. Santoso’s decision to explore new opportunities outside the company marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one under Kamdani’s leadership. BNP Paribas Asset Management’s Indonesian operations are now poised for a new direction, under the guidance of a leader with a deep understanding of the financial services landscape and a proven track record.

BNP Paribas is a global banking heavyweight, offering a wide array of services including commercial, retail, investment, and private and corporate banking. Its asset management division provides investment advisory services to institutions and individuals worldwide, playing a critical role in shaping global financial dynamics.