Manga Meets Politics: Indonesian Candidate's Strategic Fashion Statement

On January 21, the Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka took to the stage of a televised election debate. The 36-year-old, also the son of President Joko Widodo, was not just there to discuss politics. He was there to make a statement—a fashion statement that is. Adorned on his attire were symbols from popular Japanese manga series, a move that sparked intense interest and discussion about the influence of manga symbols in Indonesian politics.
A Nod to the Manga World
As Raka engaged in the debate, viewers couldn't help but notice a pin he was wearing. It was none other than the logo of the 'straw hat pirates'—a group of characters from the well-known manga series One Piece. But that was not all. As the debate progressed, Raka donned a jacket that was adorned with the spiral symbol of the Uzumaki clan from Naruto, another widely recognized manga series.
The Strategy Behind the Fashion
Raka's choice to incorporate these manga symbols into his debate attire was far from accidental. It was a calculated move likely designed to connect with a younger demographic of voters who are fans of these series. By wearing these symbols, Raka was not just showing off his fashion sense—he was also subtly communicating that he understands and shares the interests of the younger generation.
Garnering Attention and Speculation
The jacket Raka wore also featured the word 'samsul' on the back. This detail, combined with the manga symbols, caught the attention of viewers and led to speculation about the potential influence of manga in Indonesian politics. Whether this move will translate into actual votes for Raka remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: Raka's strategic fashion choice has successfully garnered attention, making him a topic of conversation among voters and manga fans alike.