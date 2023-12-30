en English
Indonesia

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Papua Region of Indonesia

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:47 pm EST
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Papua Region of Indonesia

A seismic event of magnitude 6.2 rattled the Papua region of Indonesia, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, was shallow and therefore capable of causing intense surface shaking. Indonesia, straddling the seismic hotspot known as the ‘Ring of Fire’, is a frequent host to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Indonesia: A Seismic Hotbed

Located in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, the ‘Ring of Fire’ makes Indonesia susceptible to frequent seismic activity due to plate tectonics. This region is prone to earthquakes with the potential to cause substantial damage and casualties. And yet, no immediate reports have surfaced detailing the extent of damage or injuries resulting from this quake.

Resilience Amidst Seismic Threats

Given the country’s geological position, Indonesian authorities and disaster response teams are often on high alert. Their efforts to assess and respond to the impact of earthquakes are crucial in the immediate aftermath of such events. The most recent deadly earthquake to strike Indonesia occurred in West Java in 2023, claiming at least 331 lives. Furthermore, a powerful Indian Ocean quake in 2004 triggered a tsunami that killed over 230,000 people, with the majority of victims in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

Immediate Response and Mitigation

The country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency has warned of potential aftershocks following the quake and reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.3. Despite the seismic activity, there were no immediate reports of serious damage, casualties, or tsunami threats. The resilience and preparedness of the local populace and authorities are testament to the nation’s experience and understanding of its seismic reality.

Indonesia
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

