en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat

On January 3, 2024, at 07:53 AM local time, the Banten region in Indonesia was jolted awake by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. The quake’s tremors were felt over a broad expanse, reaching the capital Jakarta and extending to Bandung in West Java. Residents in Bogor City and Bandung shared experiences of the quake’s intensity, albeit brief. The epicenter was pinpointed 72 kilometers southwest of the Bayah district in Lebak Regency, Banten, approximately 180 kilometers south of Jakarta.

Indonesia’s Seismic Activity

Indonesia, nestled in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to seismic activity. The Banten earthquake came on the heels of a smaller magnitude 4.8 earthquake in Sumedang Regency, West Java, just the previous Sunday. The earlier quake affected 238 homes but resulted in no casualties. Despite the frequency and expanse of these tremors, there have been no reports of damage or casualties from the Banten earthquake so far.

Earthquake’s Impact and Response

Even though the tremors were widespread, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami. In the aftermath of the quake, Indonesian citizens sought refuge in shelters prepared by Japanese authorities. A total of 114 Indonesian citizens were spread across three points, requiring logistical assistance. Nine Indonesian citizens, primarily students, were also in shelters in distinct regions.

Continued Monitoring

While there have been no immediate reports of damage, authorities are on high alert, keeping a close eye on any developments that may arise. Infrastructure inspections are ongoing to ensure safety and structural integrity, especially in areas near the earthquake’s epicenter. Residents are also advised to prepare for potential aftershocks and to avoid multistory buildings until their structural integrity is confirmed by authorities.

0
Disaster Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nova Scotia Wildfires: A Call for Transparency Amid Rebuilding Efforts

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Misinformation Fuels Panic Following Japan Earthquake: A Deeper Look

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support

By BNN Correspondents

Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather

By Geeta Pillai

Sacramento Reflects on Lessons Learned from Devastating Storms a Year ...
@Disaster · 16 mins
Sacramento Reflects on Lessons Learned from Devastating Storms a Year ...
heart comment 0
Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue
New Year’s Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town
Community Rallies Behind Victims of Tioga Downs Casino Fire: A Testament of Solidarity

By Muhammad Jawad

Community Rallies Behind Victims of Tioga Downs Casino Fire: A Testament of Solidarity
Settlement Looms for Cheyenne Residents Affected by Flooding

By Safak Costu

Settlement Looms for Cheyenne Residents Affected by Flooding
Latest Headlines
World News
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
32 seconds
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
49 seconds
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
52 seconds
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
52 seconds
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
53 seconds
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
1 min
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
1 min
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
1 min
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
Kenyan Athletics in Quandary Over Venue Closures, Kansas City Current Sells Out Season Tickets
1 min
Kenyan Athletics in Quandary Over Venue Closures, Kansas City Current Sells Out Season Tickets
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app