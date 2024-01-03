Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Banten Region in Indonesia, No Tsunami Threat

On January 3, 2024, at 07:53 AM local time, the Banten region in Indonesia was jolted awake by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. The quake’s tremors were felt over a broad expanse, reaching the capital Jakarta and extending to Bandung in West Java. Residents in Bogor City and Bandung shared experiences of the quake’s intensity, albeit brief. The epicenter was pinpointed 72 kilometers southwest of the Bayah district in Lebak Regency, Banten, approximately 180 kilometers south of Jakarta.

Indonesia’s Seismic Activity

Indonesia, nestled in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to seismic activity. The Banten earthquake came on the heels of a smaller magnitude 4.8 earthquake in Sumedang Regency, West Java, just the previous Sunday. The earlier quake affected 238 homes but resulted in no casualties. Despite the frequency and expanse of these tremors, there have been no reports of damage or casualties from the Banten earthquake so far.

Earthquake’s Impact and Response

Even though the tremors were widespread, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami. In the aftermath of the quake, Indonesian citizens sought refuge in shelters prepared by Japanese authorities. A total of 114 Indonesian citizens were spread across three points, requiring logistical assistance. Nine Indonesian citizens, primarily students, were also in shelters in distinct regions.

Continued Monitoring

While there have been no immediate reports of damage, authorities are on high alert, keeping a close eye on any developments that may arise. Infrastructure inspections are ongoing to ensure safety and structural integrity, especially in areas near the earthquake’s epicenter. Residents are also advised to prepare for potential aftershocks and to avoid multistory buildings until their structural integrity is confirmed by authorities.