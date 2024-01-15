en English
:L Hotel Group Celebrates Anniversary with Philanthropic Commitment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
:L Hotel Group Celebrates Anniversary with Philanthropic Commitment

On its 11th anniversary, the :L Hotel Group reached out in a philanthropic embrace, donating school books to 70 students at the Gondangdia child-friendly public space (RPTRA). This significant act of generosity, a part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, was facilitated in collaboration with the Sekoci Foundation.

Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Underlining its dedication to CSR, the :L Hotel Group has consistently emphasized the importance of community engagement. By partnering with the Sekoci Foundation, the hotel chain aimed to provide free education to the children, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in their academic pursuits. The General Manager of Corporate for :L Hotel, Iwan Setiawan Sumantri, was unequivocal about the company’s commitment to such initiatives.

Enriching the Celebration with Engaging Activities

However, the celebration was far from a simple handover of books. It transformed into a joyous event teeming with enriching and entertaining activities. The children were engrossed in listening to inspirational fairy tales, playing a variety of games, and participating in quizzes, all adding a delightful touch to the event.

Uplifting Community Welfare and Tourism

Further demonstrating :L Hotel Group’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the community, the company has organized free medical check-ups across six wards, scheduled from January 5-17. This initiative, beyond its immediate benefits, also contributes indirectly to bolstering the tourism industry in Indonesia.

By intertwining its success with the prosperity of the community, the :L Hotel Group stands as an exemplar of corporate social responsibility. Through its actions, the hotel chain underscores the potential of corporations to effect meaningful change and contribute substantially to societal well-being.

Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

