Business

Kotabaru Regent Inaugurates New Village Markets, Reinforcing Their Role in Local Economic Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Kotabaru Regent Inaugurates New Village Markets, Reinforcing Their Role in Local Economic Growth

In a significant move reflecting the importance of traditional markets in the local economy, Sayed Jafar, the Regent of Kotabaru in South Kalimantan, inaugurated two new village markets in Tarjun Village and Mandala Village. The markets, named Tarjun Jaya Village Market and Sumber Rezeki in Mandala Village, are located in the Kelumpang Hilir Sub-district. The establishment of these markets symbolizes the resilience of traditional commerce in an era of modern retail proliferation.

Markets as Economic Drivers

According to Jafar, village markets are not just trading centres, but significant indicators of the local economy. They play a pivotal role in contributing to economic growth within the villages. In his view, despite the prevalence of modern markets, village markets remain competitive due to their ability to offer better prices through bargaining. The Regent’s emphasis on these markets indicates the government’s commitment to fostering local economic growth, enabling them to contend with modern retail options.

Enhancing Community Welfare

The two markets are designed with the intention to enhance the economic welfare of the surrounding communities, particularly for traders. By providing a structured space for traders, the markets aim to promote fair trade practices and create opportunities for local micro, small, and medium enterprises (UMKM).

Responsibility of Market Participants

In his address, Jafar urged all market participants to collaborate in maintaining cleanliness, facilities, and security, and to provide excellent customer service. He suggested that with these collective efforts, people might prefer traditional markets over their modern counterparts. Mandala Village Head Jumari expressed the community’s happiness with the inauguration of the market, which had been eagerly anticipated for approximately eight years. Jumari hopes that the market will not only empower local enterprises but also improve the standard of living for the residents.

Business Economy Indonesia
