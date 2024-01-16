Joko Anwar Unveils First-Look Image for Netflix Series 'Nightmares & Daydreams'

Acclaimed Indonesian filmmaker, Joko Anwar, has unveiled a tantalizing first-look image for his forthcoming supernatural thriller series with Netflix, named 'Nightmares & Daydreams'. This venture forms part of a broader initiative by Netflix to spotlight Indonesian talent, showcasing works from other distinguished filmmakers such as Timo Tjahjanto and Kamila Andini.

Unveiling Anwar's Enigmatic Portfolio

Anwar, celebrated for his distinct filmmaking style, boasts an impressive directorial portfolio. His repertoire includes critically acclaimed films like 'Dead Time', 'The Forbidden Door', 'Ritual', 'Satan's Slaves', and 'Impetigore'. Furthermore, he has contributed to HBO Asia series 'Halfworlds' and 'Folklore', amplifying his creative influence across platforms.

Delving into the Supernatural with 'Nightmares & Daydreams'

'Nightmares & Daydreams' is set to be a supernatural thriller series that explores unexplained incidents through multiple narratives featuring ordinary individuals confronted with peculiar and unsettling encounters. The logline for the series reads 'A supernatural thriller series that shows there isn’t necessarily a rational explanation behind every occurrence.' Anwar has hinted that it will be gracing our screens 'soon' enough.

Highlighting Indonesian Stories on Netflix

Anwar expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to bring Indonesian narratives to the global stage. The Netflix slate of Indonesian content features other exciting titles such as 'The Big 4', 'Gadis Kretek', and 'Dear David'. In parallel with this Netflix collaboration, Anwar is also working on a horror film with Come and See Pictures, inspired by his 2012 short film 'Siksa Kubur'.

While there is no official release date for 'Nightmares & Daydreams', Anwar assures audiences that the series will be accessible soon, sparking anticipation for his latest supernatural exploration.